MLB is trying to scrub this video of manager arguing with an umpire from the internet

Major League Baseball umpires apparently were not happy when a video of former Mets manager Terry Collins berating a crew chief went viral this week.
The video shows an incident from a game in 2016 when Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard threw a pitch behind the Dodgers' Chase Utley. In the 2015 postseason, Utley's hard slide into second base resulted in a fracture tibula for Mets shortstop Ruben Tejada.
Umpire Tom Hallion, who was wearing a microphone, was working at first base when Syndergaard was tossed. At first, you can hear Hallion utter the newest catchphrase when talking to the Mets players: "Our (butt) is in the jackpot we don't do something there."
Hallion then talked to Collins, who was furious with the plate umpire. Collins cursed out Hallion, too. The video was widely shared on social media.
On Thursday, Jared Diamond of the Wall Street Journal tweeted, "(Baseball commissioner) Rob Manfred said that the Terry Collins/umpire viral video has been scrubbed from the internet because a collectively bargained agreement with the umpires that said those interactions involving microphoned umpires wouldn’t be made public. MLB is trying to figure out how it leaked"
Indeed, the person who tweeted the video had removed it by Thursday afternoon. However, MLB is going to have a hard time expunging the video completely. In fact, at least one YouTube user posted the video.
It is below, but be warned, a lot of swearing can be heard.
Hallion really did a great job of handling the situation in my opinion.
