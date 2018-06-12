Royals' Danny Duffy has maybe the coolest man cave in the world

Late last year, Royals left-hander Danny Duffy bought a house in California near Los Padres National Forest and got to work sprucing up one particular area.
His man cave.
Duffy shared photos on Twitter of some of the items he has on display. Any Royals fan would be jealous.
“What I actually showed is probably like 10 percent of my collection,” Duffy said. “The bear suit’s hanging. I’ve got a painting of all the boys when we won the World Series. I could go on forever.”
There are signed jerseys from current and former teammates like Kelvin Herrera, Mike Moustakas, Alex Gordon, Salvador Perez, Greg Holland, Eric Hosmer, Wade Davis and Raul Ibañez. There is also a David Ortiz jersey.
Note how Duffy has the HDH setup of the jerseys in this first photo:
The question is: Will there be room for it all?
“I’ve got a big ceiling. Put J-hooks up there and hang them,” Duffy said. “They’re not even close to done yet. The last four or five years I’ve really been doing my best to acquire stuff for my kids to see down the road."
Does Duffy have a favorite item?
“I have the signed eagle from the WBC. Everyone signed it. It was out there on the mound with us when we won,” he said. “Got that in an auction.”
Team USA won the World Baseball Classic last year, and here is the eagle Duffy mentioned:
Duffy will add to the collection as his playing days continue, but there is one non-baseball item he covets.
“I’d like a Kobe Bryant personalized jersey, but I don’t know how I’d pull that off,” Duffy said. “Try and pull some strings.”
With or without the Kobe jersey, the room has special meaning to Duffy.
“I just go in there and look around and appreciate all that we’ve accomplished. There are a lot of mementos from the '14 and '15 World Series and the minor leagues. Every time we won in the minor leagues, I got stuff from that, too.
“Everything’s sentimental to me.”
