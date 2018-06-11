Pitcher ends game with strikeout, then hugs batter: 'Our friendship is more important'

Minnesota high school pitcher shows amazing sportsmanship A pitcher for Mounds View High School in Minnesota showed amazing sportsmanship after striking out a batter to send his team to state. John Hakes/Bring Me The News Jason Boatright ×

SHARE COPY LINK A pitcher for Mounds View High School in Minnesota showed amazing sportsmanship after striking out a batter to send his team to state. John Hakes/Bring Me The News Jason Boatright