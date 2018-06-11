What are the odds? Fan at Royals' game catches two foul balls on consecutive pitches

The announced crowd for Sunday's Royals-A's game at the Oakland Coliseum was just 15,548, but that still meant the chances of getting a foul ball were small.
So this fan was pretty happy to catch a foul ball off the bat of Oakland's Chad Pinder on a 1-0 pitch from Scott Barlow.
Barlow's 1-1 pitch also was fouled off by Pinder ... and it also was caught by the same fan.
That's two pitches, two straight foul balls and one fan out of 15,548 that caught both balls.
Here it is:
What are the chances that a fan catches foul balls on consecutive pitches? Well, it happened last year at an A's game that Sean Manaea started (just like Sunday). There is one big difference: that fan had a glove. The man on Sunday did it with his bare hands.
