LeBron James' reaction to J.R. Smith's gaffe is source of many funny memes

Yeah, a lot of criticism is being leveled at Cleveland's J.R. Smith after his blunder in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, but there's plenty of blame to go around.
George Hill missed the late free throw and made just 2 of 6 shots. Jordan Clarkson was 2 of 9 from the field. And the referees had that odd overturned offensive foul on Golden State's Kevin Durant.
Add it all up and the Cavaliers were left shaking their heads after a 124-114 loss at Golden State.
But the Smith mistake had social media buzzing, particularly after LeBron James' reaction to Smith dribbling away from the basket in the waning seconds of the game with the score tied.
This photo summed up how Cavaliers fans were feeling:
That photo has been turned into the newest meme, and here is a sample of the funniest ones:
