Terrell Owens believes he could help Chiefs get to Super Bowl — as a player

Usually, when a player is elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he won't see the field again.
Then again, Terrell Owens is not like most players. And he wants back on the gridiron.
While talking on "The Pat McAfee Show," Owens said he could help a contending team.
"Do I still have the ability to play? Absolutely," Owens said. "Do I have the ability to come in right now and play at the level in which I left the game, being that No. 1, play-every-down type of guy? Absolutely not. But I can work myself, you know, into shape to get to that point. But I could obviously contribute to a team that’s really on the cusp, that’s a contender, that’s one play or player away from making it to the Super Bowl, or winning the Super Bowl. I definitely feel like I still have that talent.”
Owens, 44, was voted to the hall of fame in February. He has been out of the NFL since 2010, when was with the Bengals. He attempted a comeback in 2012, but was cut in training camp by Seattle.
However, Owens said he could "mentor and teach other players," and there are coaches and players that "understand the DNA in which I came from that again, I do have the ability to play."
Owens was asked about what teams would be a good fit and the hosts named the 49ers, Packers, Seahawks and Steelers. Owens had someone else in mind.
“I like the way you guys are thinking," Owens said. "Again, you think about a guy like Andy Reid over in Kansas City. You think about what they just did last year. They are in the playoffs, they are up 22-0, and then they come out and they don’t score any more. They only, they lack a big-play receiver, or they lack somebody to draw attention so other guys are able to operate and really move the chains. That's what really stifled them in really progressing in the playoffs.
"Not only last year but a couple years before that. There are teams like that are just maybe one player away from really extending their playoff hopes and even getting to the Super Bowl.”
OK, first off, the Chiefs had a 21-3 lead in that game. Second: Pro Football Focus just noted that Tyreek Hill is the NFL's premier deep threat. Third: it's hard to see someone who has been out of the NFL since 2010 as being the one to put the Chiefs over the top.
Perhaps Owens believes his history with Reid works in his favor.
Reid coached Owens in Philadelphia in 2004-05 and the Eagles made it to the Super Bowl after the 2004 season. However, Owens was injured during the NFC playoffs, but did return to the Super Bowl.
Here are the clips of Owens talking about his return and thinking the Chiefs would be a good fit:
