Chiefs' Sammy Watkins made some remarkable one-handed catches during OTAs

Here's guessing that Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins got a stern talking to Wednesday night.
According to Arrowhead Pride, Watkins posted three videos from the Chiefs' Organized Team Activities to his Instagram account. All three videos have since been deleted*, but as we've learned time and time again, that doesn't mean they're gone.
*Sharing videos from OTAs is probably frowned upon
Three different Twitter users shared the videos and, wow, Watkins had a great day.
Let's start with this one-handed catch from Watkins, who signed with the Chiefs in March:
Oh, and then there was this one-handed catch:
And let's round things out with ... another one-handed catch:
