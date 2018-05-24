The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed Sammy Watkins to their roster during a press conference. Shane Keyser
Chiefs' Sammy Watkins made some remarkable one-handed catches during OTAs

By Pete Grathoff

May 24, 2018 08:47 AM

Here's guessing that Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins got a stern talking to Wednesday night.

According to Arrowhead Pride, Watkins posted three videos from the Chiefs' Organized Team Activities to his Instagram account. All three videos have since been deleted*, but as we've learned time and time again, that doesn't mean they're gone.

*Sharing videos from OTAs is probably frowned upon

Three different Twitter users shared the videos and, wow, Watkins had a great day.

Let's start with this one-handed catch from Watkins, who signed with the Chiefs in March:

Oh, and then there was this one-handed catch:

And let's round things out with ... another one-handed catch:

