Chiefs filed two trademarks for a new beer that could come to Arrowhead

Could a new beer be on tap at Arrowhead Stadium?
Josh Gerben, a trademark attorney, on Monday morning tweeted an image from the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
Gerben noted "the organization filed a #trademark application for a brand of beer... KINGDOM BLONDE ALE.
"The application was filed based on an 'intent to use'... perhaps coming to Arrowhead this fall?"
This is the description: "The mark consists of a circular design with the words 'KINGDOM BLONDE ALE CHIEFS' and a sports stadium graphic shown below."
Yeah, it's Arrowhead in the logo. Here is Gerben's tweet:
Do you like the sound of Kingdom Blonde Ale? Well, that won't necessarily be the name.
A quick search of Justia Trademarks, which is "a free trademark service for finding a trademark by owner name, category or filing date," resulted in another name that Kansas City Chiefs Football Club, Inc., has trademarked: "KC Blonde Ale."
Here is the description on Justia: "The mark consists of the letters 'KC' show within an arrow head graphic with the words 'BLONDE ALE' shown below."
Both trademarks were field last Wednesday.
"A search of USPTO records indicates the Chiefs are the only NFL team to ever apply for their own brand of beer (either be it with the team name/logo, or, related branding such as Kingdom for the Chiefs). That makes this filing pretty interesting," Gerben wrote in an email.
Whatever name is chosen, the new beer won't be supplanting the Budweiser products. In 2015, Anheuser-Busch InBev paid the NFL $1.4 billion to be the league's official beer through the 2022 Super Bowl, per Forbes.
The two trademark filings don't mention what company would be making this Blonde Ale if the Chiefs decide they want to sell it. But Kansas City is blessed with a number of craft breweries, so I'd hope the Chiefs would think local.
For instance, the Royals have a deal with the Boulevard Brewing Company, which is the team's "Official Craft Beer".
While many people on Twitter have noted that a red ale would have been a better way for the Chiefs to go, but which of the two names do you like better?
