The Yankees had major travel troubles on way to KC for series with Royals

Here's guessing that the Yankees players all slept like babies on Thursday night.
They were supposed to arrive early Thursday morning in Kansas City after playing the Nationals in Washington. They Yankees' game Wednesday was postponed because of rain (as well as the end of a suspended game), so they headed to Dulles Airport in Virginia for the trip to KC, Newsday's Erik Boland reported.
That's when the trouble started.
Newsday said the flight was scheduled to leave around 10 p.m., but there was a mechanical problem with the plane, stormy weather in the area and aviation regulations limiting the number of hours a crew can work in a single shift.
Adding to the woes, there were not enough hotel rooms nearby, so the Yankees were forced to sleep in the waiting area or on the plane.
Many a wayward traveler has been forced into a similar situation. You just don't expect to hear about a Major League Baseball team facing the issue.
The Yankees' plane left at 9:30 a.m. Thursday and arrived in Kansas City without any other troubles, Newsday said.
“Fortunately,” Yankees GM Brian Cashman told Boland, “(Thursday) was an off day.”
You can read more here. The Yankees and Royals open a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium starting Friday night.
