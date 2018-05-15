This is why John Elway thinks the Chargers might be team to beat in AFC West

The Chiefs will enter the 2018 season as the two-time AFC West champions, but that doesn't mean they are the favorites to make it a three-peat.
In fact, Denver Broncos general manager John Elway believes there is a team to knock the Chiefs off their perch.
It's not the Broncos. Try the Los Angeles Chargers.
Elway was in Omaha last week for the Salvation Army’s D.J.’s Hero Scholarship luncheon. The scholarship recognizes high school seniors who have "shown courage in the face of adversity" and the "ability to overcome challenges."
While chatting with reporters, Elway was asked about the AFC West race, and he said each team has reason for optimism. KETV in Omaha showed Elway's comments, and he singled out Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
“It's the wild, wild West," Elway said. "If you look at the Chargers, I think the Chargers really did a nice job with the draft. So they’ve got the settled quarterback, even though the Raiders do too. But, you know, I think looking at it, (the Chargers) may be the ones to beat.
"Kansas City is always going to be good. Coach (Andy) Reid does such a great job of coaching. Mahomes is a very good, very talented young quarterback that's going to take some time. But, you know, the sky's the limit for him.
"With (Jon) Gruden going back into Oakland and what they've done and he's been out of the game for 10 years, so even though he's commented on it, there's going to be a little bit of an adjustment there.
"Plus the year that we're coming off and with (coach) Vance Joseph going into his second year, I think it'll be much better. So it'll been interesting. It's going to be wide open. But as I stand here, looking at it, the Chargers might be the team to beat.”
