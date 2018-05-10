Patrick Mahomes doesn't plan no-look passes. 'It kind of happens out of instinct'

Last month, the cast of "Good Morning Football" on the NFL Network was gushing about Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Kay Adams, who leads the roundtable discussion, said she expected big things from Mahomes, who will be the starter in 2018. But the biggest Mahomes fan of the group is Peter Schrager, who shared a tidbit after talking with people at the NFL Combine.
"I'll tell you the story that I got in the Combine was that members of the Chiefs coaching staff and front office were showing grainy videos of their phone of Mahomes passes from practice, like showing other teams like, 'You have no idea. This is a Week 7 practice video...'" Schrager said.
Boy, that makes me wonder what Chiefs officials have on video. It's hard to imagine what could be better than the no-look pass Mahomes threw against the Broncos in last year's regular-season finale.
Mahomes talked about that pass against Denver in an interview with Sports Illustrated, and he said that he's been throwing no-look passes for years.
"I started throwing no-look passes as a joke with (fellow Red Raiders quarterback) Nic Shimonek," Mahomes told Sports Illustrated. "We did it in the practice drills with Coach (Kliff) Kingsbury and then I did it a couple of times in games. There was one time in the Broncos game where we did a little play-action, and I stepped up in the pocket and was getting ready to roll. A defender was kind of closing on me. I saw receiver Albert Wilson out of the corner of my eye, and I knew if I kept looking downfield, the defender would come off of his zone coverage enough for me to make the throw. So I looked him off and threw the ball to Albert, who grabbed it. It’s not like I mean to throw no-look passes. I think it kind of happens out of instinct. As I do it, I’m like, Dang, I didn’t even mean to do that."
I believe this is the throw in question and Brian Baldinger of the NFL Network does the analysis:
Here is one that he threw in college:
Does that get you excited about the upcoming season? If not, then this comment from the Sports Illustrated story should.
Mahomes used the "D" word.
"(Running back) Kareem Hunt and I talk about building something together here," Mahomes said. "Seeing his success as a rookie and how hard he works, I’m excited to build a future with the Chiefs. With the young nucleus we have, I feel like we can have a great dynasty coming forward."
Yep, dynasty.
