'My QB is a prophet' Patrick Mahomes correctly predicts LeBron's scoring total

By Pete Grathoff

April 30, 2018 10:59 AM

Chiefs fans can only hope that quarterback Patrick Mahomes is as on target with his throws as he is with his predictions about Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James.

The Cavaliers-Pacers first-round playoff series went to a seventh game, which was played Sunday, and Mahomes made a very specific prediction about the game.

While not picking a winner, Mahomes tweeted that James would score 45 points.

James had 15 rebounds, seven assists and, yep, 45 points as the Cavaliers won 105-101.

Here is what Mahomes' tweeted: "Idk if they are going to win but Lebron is putting up 45 today.!"

After James dropped 45, fans went crazy about Mahomes' spot-on prediction.

