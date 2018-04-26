'It was unbelievable.' Lorenzo Cain on being swarmed by fans at Chiefs game at Dallas

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain lowered his hand to about his knee and talked about a sports team that fans love to hate.
“I was a Cowboys fan since I was this tall,” Cain said Tuesday after he helped the Brewers beat the Royals 6-2 at Kauffman Stadium.
The subject arose after Cain recounted going to see the Cowboys play the Chiefs last November in Arlington, Texas.
Any hopes of a nice, quiet afternoon for Cain and his wife, Jenny, evaporated quickly, because Kansas City fans kept stopping him.
“One fan recognized me, and it was crazy after that,” Cain said. “I hadn’t even gotten into the stadium yet. I was outside for like an hour (afterward). It was unbelievable. My wife was a little upset with me.”
Attendance that day was 92,273, and Kansas City fans made their presence known at AT&T Stadium.
"There were a ton of Chiefs fans there," Cain said. "Actually, I sat in a Chiefs section, so they were like, ‘I can’t believe you’re a Cowboys fan.'"
The Chiefs led 17-14 early in the second half, but the Cowboys ended up winning 28-17. Being a spectator was enjoyable, because Cain was able to give Kansas City fans some grief.
“It was a lot of fun, though, especially when the Cowboys won," Cain said. "They were giving me a hard time at first because they started off good, and I was kind of giving it back to them.
"It was good to sit in the stands and talk a little trash as well."
