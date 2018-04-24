Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain and Salvador Perez celebrate Perez's two-run home run int eh sixth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain and Salvador Perez celebrate Perez's two-run home run int eh sixth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain and Salvador Perez celebrate Perez's two-run home run int eh sixth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Salvador Perez shared a sweet photo of Lorenzo Cain meeting with old Royals teammates

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

April 24, 2018 06:08 PM

Well, you knew this was going to happen.

With Lorenzo Cain back in Kansas City with his new team, the Milwaukee Brewers, it should have been expected that Royals catcher Salvador Perez would be sharing a photo or a video of his friend on Instagram.

Cain was the target of Perez's affection/pestering in dozens of Instagram videos during their time together with the Royals.

In January, Cain signed with a five-year contract with the Brewers, and it just so happens that Milwaukee was scheduled to play a two-game interleague series this season at Kauffman Stadium.

The first game was Tuesday, and Cain arrived early to Kauffman Stadium to catch up with some of his old friends.

Perez took this photo and shared it on Instagram:

Hermanito is back to the K #royalsforever

A post shared by Salvador Perez (@salvadorp13) on

Perez also crashed Lorenzo Cain's news conference:

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez interrupts Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain's pregame press conference on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, and brings along his phone to share the moment. John Sleezer

  Comments  