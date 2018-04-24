Salvador Perez shared a sweet photo of Lorenzo Cain meeting with old Royals teammates

Well, you knew this was going to happen.
With Lorenzo Cain back in Kansas City with his new team, the Milwaukee Brewers, it should have been expected that Royals catcher Salvador Perez would be sharing a photo or a video of his friend on Instagram.
Cain was the target of Perez's affection/pestering in dozens of Instagram videos during their time together with the Royals.
In January, Cain signed with a five-year contract with the Brewers, and it just so happens that Milwaukee was scheduled to play a two-game interleague series this season at Kauffman Stadium.
The first game was Tuesday, and Cain arrived early to Kauffman Stadium to catch up with some of his old friends.
Perez took this photo and shared it on Instagram:
Perez also crashed Lorenzo Cain's news conference:
