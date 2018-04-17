NFL Network analyst: With Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs have chance to dethrone Patriots

NFL Network analyst Gregg Rosenthal is gaga over Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Does that sound a bit over the top? Perhaps. But on Monday night, Rosenthal was asked to name three teams that could challenge the Patriots' reign as the two-time defending AFC champions.
Rosenthal began with the Chiefs.
"It is a simple case that I am going to make. It's Patrick Mahomes," Rosenthal said. "I implore fans out there, go on GamePass and watch Week 17, Patrick Mahomes against the Broncos. This throw was his first completion in the NFL. That's a better throw than about 12 different great starting quarterbacks have made in their entire careers. That is unbelievable ...
"He does things that I just don't believe other young quarterbacks can possibly do."
OK, it's worth noting that Rosenthal also made case for the Chargers and Texans as teams that could end the Patriots reign in this segment on the NFL Network:
But this wasn't the first time that Rosenthal sang the praises of Mahomes.
Earlier this month, Rosenthal broke down Mahomes' first start against Denver, and gushed: "I know it was only one start, but I'm surprised more hasn't been made of how preposterous Mahomes' debut was. It's easy to imagine Chiefs fans still stopping each other on the street in a haze and mumbling, 'But what about that throw to Demarcus Robinson?'"
Seems to me that people in Kansas City weren't in a haze about that start. They were pretty fired up.
