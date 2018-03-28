Here is the team each U.S. state is cheering for in the Final Four

Loyola Chicago and Sister Jean may have captured the nation's heart, but the Ramblers are not the team most of the United States wants to see win the national championship.
That'd be Michigan.
Ahead of the Final Four, Sports Betting Experts analyzed "geotagged Twitter data" and fan hashtags from more than 250,000 tweets in all 50 states and determined which of Final Four team was the most popular. Michigan "won" 22 states, followed by Kansas with 16 and Loyola Chicago at nine. Villanova, which faced KU on Saturday, was tops in three states.
KU was second to Michigan in eight states: California, Georgia, Minnesota, Mississippi, New York, South Dakota, Oregon and Washington.
The Jayhawks finished second to Loyola in Iowa, New Hampshire and Vermont.
So there is a lot of love for KU out there.
The Jayhawks were the runaway favorites in Kansas, of course, but they also were extremely popular in Missouri with 88 percent of the tweets being about KU.
Here is the map:
