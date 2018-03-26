The Kansas basketball team cut down the nets at CenturyLink Center in Omaha after defeating Duke 85-81 in overtime to advance to the NCAA Tournament Final Four. Rich Sugg
'No better feeling.' Here is what former Jayhawks tweeted after KU beat Duke

By Pete Grathoff

March 26, 2018 02:01 PM

You'd better believe that former Kansas players were glued to their televisions on Sunday when the Jayhawks were taking on Duke in an epic Elite Eight game in the NCAA Tournament.

And you'd better believe they were a happy bunch of former Jayhawks when overtime ended and KU had won 85-81.

In the hours after Kansas booked a spot in the Final Four by taking down fellow blue-blood Duke, a number of players took to Twitter to express their happiness.

Scot Pollard, Paul Pierce, Frank Mason, Jeff Withey, Wayne Selden, Cole Aldrich, Joel Embiid, Ben McLemore, Travis Releford, Tyshawn Taylor, Wayne Simien, Marcus Morris, Tyrel Reed and Rex Walters all wrote messages.

Here is what those players tweeted:

