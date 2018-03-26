'No better feeling.' Here is what former Jayhawks tweeted after KU beat Duke

You'd better believe that former Kansas players were glued to their televisions on Sunday when the Jayhawks were taking on Duke in an epic Elite Eight game in the NCAA Tournament.
And you'd better believe they were a happy bunch of former Jayhawks when overtime ended and KU had won 85-81.
In the hours after Kansas booked a spot in the Final Four by taking down fellow blue-blood Duke, a number of players took to Twitter to express their happiness.
Scot Pollard, Paul Pierce, Frank Mason, Jeff Withey, Wayne Selden, Cole Aldrich, Joel Embiid, Ben McLemore, Travis Releford, Tyshawn Taylor, Wayne Simien, Marcus Morris, Tyrel Reed and Rex Walters all wrote messages.
Never miss a local story.
Here is what those players tweeted:
Comments