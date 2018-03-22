Bud Light King delivered free beer to Loyola fans Thursday in Chicago

SHARE COPY LINK Bud Light and its “King” visited local Loyola hotspot Bar 63 and surprised enthusiastic Loyola fans as they cheered on their team during their match-up. Bud Light brought its notable “King” character to deliver a fresh keg. Bud Light Jason Boatright

Bud Light and its “King” visited local Loyola hotspot Bar 63 and surprised enthusiastic Loyola fans as they cheered on their team during their match-up. Bud Light brought its notable “King” character to deliver a fresh keg. Bud Light Jason Boatright