Bud Light and its “King” visited local Loyola hotspot Bar 63 and surprised enthusiastic Loyola fans as they cheered on their team during their match-up. Bud Light brought its notable “King” character to deliver a fresh keg. Bud Light Jason Boatright
For Pete's Sake

For Pete's Sake

Bud Light King delivered free beer to Loyola fans Thursday in Chicago

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

March 22, 2018 06:55 PM

This “Dilly, Dilly” thing isn’t going away anytime soon.

Bud Light’s series of commercials featuring that catch phrase became a social-media phenomena last year, and it’s continued with the king helping deliver kegs of beer in the newest commercial.

The king is portrayed by actor John Hoogenakker, who will be in the forthcoming “Jack Ryan” series on Amazon.

Loyola fans in Chicago got to see the king up close on Thursday night as he delivered a keg of beer to Bar 63 ahead of the Ramblers' NCAA Tournament game against Nevada. Fans received free beer courtesy of Bud LIght and got to see Hoogenakker.

Take a look at these tweets from the Loyola student newspaper's arts and entertainment section's Twitter account:

