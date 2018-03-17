UMBC's upset of Virginia means everyone in the country gets free pizza

More Videos

His mother has MS, so former Mizzou standout Charles Harris bought her a house...and more

His mother has MS, so former Mizzou standout Charles Harris bought her a house...and more

Pause
Danny Duffy’s Alaskan Malamute, Sadie, in her seventh year at Royals spring training

Danny Duffy’s Alaskan Malamute, Sadie, in her seventh year at Royals spring training

To save their basketball season, a Texas high school combined it's girls and boys teams

To save their basketball season, a Texas high school combined it's girls and boys teams

COMMERCIAL: Cyprus Air Heating, Cooling and Fireplaces featuring fake Donald Trump and Kirk Cousins

COMMERCIAL: Cyprus Air Heating, Cooling and Fireplaces featuring fake Donald Trump and Kirk Cousins

See how Genie Bouchard's Super Bowl bet all played out on Twitter

See how Genie Bouchard's Super Bowl bet all played out on Twitter

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House

Little girl, police officer break out in dance at Royals game

Little girl, police officer break out in dance at Royals game

For the first time in college basketball history, a No. 16 seed has beaten a No. 1 seed. UMBC defeated Virginia 74-54 Friday, March 16, 2018 at Spectrum Center in uptown Charlotte. Brendan Marks bmarks@charlotteobserver.com
For the first time in college basketball history, a No. 16 seed has beaten a No. 1 seed. UMBC defeated Virginia 74-54 Friday, March 16, 2018 at Spectrum Center in uptown Charlotte. Brendan Marks bmarks@charlotteobserver.com
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

UMBC's upset of Virginia means everyone in the country gets free pizza

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

March 17, 2018 08:46 AM

Two days into the NCAA Tournament and it's already shaping up to be the best ever.

There has been no shortage of great plays and incredible upsets.

The biggest of the big upsets came Friday night when the University of Maryland-Baltimore County became the first 16th seed in men's tournament history to knock off a No. 1 seed. The Retrievers won 74-54 over Virginia, and won free pizza for everyone.

Yep, everyone.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Little Caesars was offering a free lunch combo if a No. 16 seed won.

You'll note in the fine print that it says nothing about a buy-one-get-one free deal. This is a straight-up free pizza combo deal. But it does say while supplies last and it's only on April 2 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

After UMBC's blowout win, Little Caesars tweeted about the deal again:

Mark your calendars. Lunch on April 2 is on the UMBC men's basketball team.

There is even a Little Caesars location in Charlottesville, Va., so that's a silver lining for Cavaliers fans, right?

Related stories from Kansas City Star

UMBC defeated No. 1 Viginia to become the first No. 16 seed to win a game in the NCAA Tournament. Players celebrated as they walked off the court on Friday, March 16, 2018. Blair Kerkhoff

  Comments  