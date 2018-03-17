UMBC's upset of Virginia means everyone in the country gets free pizza

Two days into the NCAA Tournament and it's already shaping up to be the best ever.

There has been no shortage of great plays and incredible upsets.

The biggest of the big upsets came Friday night when the University of Maryland-Baltimore County became the first 16th seed in men's tournament history to knock off a No. 1 seed. The Retrievers won 74-54 over Virginia, and won free pizza for everyone.

Yep, everyone.

Little Caesars was offering a free lunch combo if a No. 16 seed won.

You'll note in the fine print that it says nothing about a buy-one-get-one free deal. This is a straight-up free pizza combo deal. But it does say while supplies last and it's only on April 2 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

After UMBC's blowout win, Little Caesars tweeted about the deal again:

Because "CRAZY HAPPENED" with a #16 beating a #1 (!!!!), everyone in America gets a free #LittleCaesars Lunch Combo on Monday, April 2nd.



Congratulations & see our OFFICIAL RULES for more details: https://t.co/vHuy8315ee pic.twitter.com/8KGbskGFxt — Little Caesars (@littlecaesars) March 17, 2018

Mark your calendars. Lunch on April 2 is on the UMBC men's basketball team.

There is even a Little Caesars location in Charlottesville, Va., so that's a silver lining for Cavaliers fans, right?