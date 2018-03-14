The Kansas City Star college basketball columnists Blair Kerkhoff and Vahe Gregorian break down the 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket shortly after it was revealed on Sunday, March 11, 2018. Jill Toyoshiba and Neil Nakahodo The Kansas City Star
At ESPN, KU's NCAA Tournament history includes a loss to Penn on Thursday

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

March 14, 2018 02:35 PM

Penn fever apparently is gripping the country.

There is a story on the Wall Street Journal's website with the headline, "Why No. 16 Penn can knock off No. 1 Kansas."

Andrew Beaton wrote about the reasons why the Quakers could be the first team in NCAA Tournament history to win an NCAA Tournament game as a No. 16 seed. Fivethirtyeight.com has written on the subject. Ditto for the Washington Post.

With so much attention being placed on the chance that a No. 16 seed might actually win, KU won't be looking past this game, which is Thursday in Wichita. In my mind, that lowers the chances for an upset.

However, it seems that ESPN is planning on a Jayhawks defeat.

On its page with the history of Kansas' NCAA Tournament history, it lists a loss to Pennsylvania in the first round of the 2018 tournament. However, there is no score. Twitter user Conrad McGorkin shared a screenshot of the page, which was there on Wednesday afternoon.

Obviously, this is a mistake on ESPN's part. Someone may have been working ahead and accidentally made that 2018 line visible to the public.

Perhaps it was a time traveler. Or maybe someone knows something we don't.

