The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to terms with free-agent receiver Sammy Watkins. Here are five things you need to know about the new Chiefs wide out. Photos courtesy of the Associated Press. Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star
These three catches showcase what Sammy Watkins will bring to Chiefs

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

March 14, 2018 09:45 AM

The NFL season officially begins on Wednesday afternoon, and the Chiefs roster will change dramatically at 3 p.m..

The trades of cornerback Marcus Peters and quarterback Alex Smith will become official, as will the signings of wide receiver Sammy Watkins and linebacker Anthony Hitchens.

Watkins will join a Chiefs offense that already has the NFL's rushing leader in Kareem Hunt, and a pair of 1,000-yard receivers in Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce.

If Chiefs fans were wondering what Watkins can do on the field, here are three clips that showcase his skills.

The first is a great catch that Watkins made last year with the Rams as he tracked a deep ball over his shoulder:

Here is a reception that Watkins made with the Bills. When he first makes the catch, it's doubtful that anyone would have expected that he would end up in the end zone. But Watkins turned on the jets and, well, burned the Jets.

This third one shows what Watkins can do when he gets a hand on the ball (yep, hand not hands):

