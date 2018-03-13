Five impressive statistics about new Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins

For Chiefs fans, there are worse ways to start the day.
Many awoke Tuesday to the news that the Chiefs had agreed to a contract with former Rams/Bills receiver Sammy Watkins, who was the fourth overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. The Chiefs later worked out a deal with linebacker Anthony Hitchens.
Watkins is a burner, and gives the Chiefs offense another big weapon.
1. Since he came into the NFL in 2014, Watkins is fourth in yards per reception (15.9) among players with 100 or more catches in that span. Only DeSean Jackson (17.6), Tyrell Williams (16.5) and T.Y. Hilton (16.3) are ahead of him in that category.
2. Among those four players, Watkins has the most touchdowns with 25 in 52 games. Hilton is second with 22 touchdowns in 63 games.
3. According to Pro Football Focus, Watkins has dropped only eight passes over the last three seasons. It said that Watkins didn't drop any passes on 39 catchable targets during the regular season in 2017.
4. Watkins had 39 receptions last season, which ranked fourth on the Rams behind running back Todd Gurley and receivers Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods. However, Watkins' eight touchdown catches were the most on the team.
5. Pro Football Focus also noted that Watkins played 837 snaps for the Rams in 2017, the most since his rookie season in 2014 when he played 1,051 snaps with the Bills. Watkins played all 16 games in just one season: in 2014. Pro Football Focus has some other interesting stats on Watkins, which you can read here.
