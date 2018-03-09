National reaction to report of Mike Moustakas' return to Royals

More Videos

Danny Duffy’s Alaskan Malamute, Sadie, in her seventh year at Royals spring training 61

Danny Duffy’s Alaskan Malamute, Sadie, in her seventh year at Royals spring training

Pause
To save their basketball season, a Texas high school combined its girls and boys teams 76

To save their basketball season, a Texas high school combined its girls and boys teams

COMMERCIAL: Cyprus Air Heating, Cooling and Fireplaces featuring fake Donald Trump and Kirk Cousins 92

COMMERCIAL: Cyprus Air Heating, Cooling and Fireplaces featuring fake Donald Trump and Kirk Cousins

See how Genie Bouchard's Super Bowl bet all played out on Twitter 64

See how Genie Bouchard's Super Bowl bet all played out on Twitter

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 35

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots 117

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 21

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House 33

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House

Little girl, police officer break out in dance at Royals game 45

Little girl, police officer break out in dance at Royals game

Fist-bumping toddler is getting some Royals swag 56

Fist-bumping toddler is getting some Royals swag

Kansas City Royals players Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain and Alcides Escobar share their thoughts following the last game of the season. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star
Kansas City Royals players Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain and Alcides Escobar share their thoughts following the last game of the season. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

National reaction to report of Mike Moustakas' return to Royals

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

March 09, 2018 09:35 AM

Naturally, the news of Mike Moustakas' impending return to the Royals was a big story in Kansas City.

But with the report that Moustakas had agreed to a one-year $6.5 million contract, the national media took notice as well.

Moustakas had turned down a one-year, $17.4 million qualifying offer of from the Royals, so the details of this deal certainly raised eyebrows. Here is what people are saying:

Dave Sheinin of the Washington Post wrote:

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

"The Great Free Agent Stalemate of the winter of 2017-18 now has a human face. It is rugged and bearded and blue-capped. It may be wearing a smile when it next shows up in public, but there’s a good chance that smile will be hiding some deep-seated frustration and bitterness, and with good reason.

"The face of free agency in March 2018 belongs to Mike Moustakas, who signed late Thursday with the Kansas City Royals on a one-year, $6.5 million guaranteed contract. ...

"That Moustakas, a two-time all-star, had to wait until halfway through spring training to find a home, then accept a pay-cut and a one-year deal, signals his own quiet, begrudging acceptance of an unexpected reality — as well as his unquenchable desire to play baseball, and to get to a spring training camp before it’s too late to prepare himself adequately for Opening Day.

"But it also highlights, in human form, the way the free agent system in baseball is broken — or at the very least operating in a manner in which it has never operated before, and was never meant to operate."

Here is what ESPN's Buster Olney tweeted:

Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports, who broke the news of offer for Moustakas wrote:

"While Moustakas’ weakness is clear – never has he walked more than 43 times in a season, and his career on-base percentage is .305 – the notion of him not receiving a multiyear deal at the beginning of the offseason was almost inconceivable. Kansas City, which had balked at bringing Moustakas back, recognized it was not going to reap a draft pick for him and took advantage of the depressed market to fill its third-base slot."

This is what USA Today's Bob Nightengale wrote:

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Danny Duffy’s Alaskan Malamute, Sadie, in her seventh year at Royals spring training 61

Danny Duffy’s Alaskan Malamute, Sadie, in her seventh year at Royals spring training

Pause
To save their basketball season, a Texas high school combined its girls and boys teams 76

To save their basketball season, a Texas high school combined its girls and boys teams

COMMERCIAL: Cyprus Air Heating, Cooling and Fireplaces featuring fake Donald Trump and Kirk Cousins 92

COMMERCIAL: Cyprus Air Heating, Cooling and Fireplaces featuring fake Donald Trump and Kirk Cousins

See how Genie Bouchard's Super Bowl bet all played out on Twitter 64

See how Genie Bouchard's Super Bowl bet all played out on Twitter

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 35

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots 117

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 21

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House 33

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House

Little girl, police officer break out in dance at Royals game 45

Little girl, police officer break out in dance at Royals game

Fist-bumping toddler is getting some Royals swag 56

Fist-bumping toddler is getting some Royals swag

Danny Duffy’s Alaskan Malamute, Sadie, in her seventh year at Royals spring training

View More Video