Ex-Royal shares story about Bo Jackson's strength: 'Damnedest thing I've ever seen'

By Pete Grathoff

February 27, 2018 09:40 AM

Hard to believe, but it's been 28 years since Bo Jackson last played for the Royals.

In the late 1980s, the "Bo Knows" commercials were everywhere as he was a breakout star for the Royals and the Oakland Raiders. For some younger people these days, the talk of Jackson's exploits may seem a bit overblown.

But there is a great tidbit about Jackson in a story by ESPN's Tim Kurkjian on the strength of baseball players. Kurkjian talked with former Royals catcher Mike Macfarlane, who was Jackson's teammate.

"Bo was a big bow hunter,'' Macfarlane told Kurkjian. "He kept his bows in his locker. He would show us how to shoot, but for him, it was like plucking a harp. He just used two fingers to cock it. I stood on top of the bow and, using both hands, tried to cock it, and I couldn't do it. And neither could anyone else on our team. I'm sure our front office wasn't happy about this, we were all afraid of tearing a rotator cuff trying to cock a bow. Bo needed two fingers. Damnedest thing I've ever seen."

That's incredible.

Macfarlane also told a story about an amazing home run that Jackson hit in the minor leagues. You can read that ESPN story here.

