Ex-Royal shares story about Bo Jackson's strength: 'Damnedest thing I've ever seen'

Hard to believe, but it's been 28 years since Bo Jackson last played for the Royals.
In the late 1980s, the "Bo Knows" commercials were everywhere as he was a breakout star for the Royals and the Oakland Raiders. For some younger people these days, the talk of Jackson's exploits may seem a bit overblown.
But there is a great tidbit about Jackson in a story by ESPN's Tim Kurkjian on the strength of baseball players. Kurkjian talked with former Royals catcher Mike Macfarlane, who was Jackson's teammate.
"Bo was a big bow hunter,'' Macfarlane told Kurkjian. "He kept his bows in his locker. He would show us how to shoot, but for him, it was like plucking a harp. He just used two fingers to cock it. I stood on top of the bow and, using both hands, tried to cock it, and I couldn't do it. And neither could anyone else on our team. I'm sure our front office wasn't happy about this, we were all afraid of tearing a rotator cuff trying to cock a bow. Bo needed two fingers. Damnedest thing I've ever seen."
That's incredible.
Macfarlane also told a story about an amazing home run that Jackson hit in the minor leagues. You can read that ESPN story here.
