Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith.
Chiefs fans show their gratitude for quarterback Alex Smith

January 31, 2018 02:19 PM

Has the shock worn off yet?

It’s less than 24 hours since The Star’s Terez A. Paylor turned the NFL upside down by breaking the news that the Chiefs are trading quarterback Alex Smith to Washington.

Since that deal was announced, fans have taken time to thank Smith for his five seasons with the Chiefs.

The Watson family were among those to send best wishes to Smith. They received tickets to a Chiefs game from Smith while they were visiting with Ellen DeGeneres. Smith also met with the family when they were at Arrowhead Stadium.

Marcus Watson wrote on Reddit: “I wish you and your family nothing but the best, Alex.

Others took to Twitter to express their gratitude for Smith. Here is a sample:

