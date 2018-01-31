Chiefs fans show their gratitude for quarterback Alex Smith

Has the shock worn off yet?
It’s less than 24 hours since The Star’s Terez A. Paylor turned the NFL upside down by breaking the news that the Chiefs are trading quarterback Alex Smith to Washington.
Since that deal was announced, fans have taken time to thank Smith for his five seasons with the Chiefs.
The Watson family were among those to send best wishes to Smith. They received tickets to a Chiefs game from Smith while they were visiting with Ellen DeGeneres. Smith also met with the family when they were at Arrowhead Stadium.
Marcus Watson wrote on Reddit: “I wish you and your family nothing but the best, Alex.”
Others took to Twitter to express their gratitude for Smith. Here is a sample:
The Chiefs has 53 wins in the 5 years Alex Smith was with the team. The 6 years prior they only had 29 total wins. Thanks for helping turn the franchise around.— Spencer Overfelt (@SpencerOverfelt) January 31, 2018
I’m very grateful for what Alex Smith did for KC. He brought the Chiefs out of the darkest hole the organization had ever been in and led the Chiefs to 4 playoff appearances in 5 years. Two AFC West titles. First playoff win for us in over 20 years. I’ll keep cheering for him!— Mark the Overseer (@MarkoftheBuzz) January 31, 2018
Before we move on to the Pat Mahomes Era, I want to say thank you to Alex Smith, who for 5 years was everything we could’ve expected.— Rany Jazayerli (@jazayerli) January 31, 2018
If Bob Sutton was good at his job, Alex’s Chiefs playoff record would be 3-2 instead of 1-4. It’s not his fault we blew an 18-point lead. Twice.
Dear Alex Smith, Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your years in Kansas City. We were a mess when you and Coach Reid got here. You've left us in a better place and I can see you gave us your very very best. Good Luck and may God bless you and your family! GO CHIEFS!!!! pic.twitter.com/zz68yQzQ3X— Chiefs Frank (@CFSBRF) January 31, 2018
Even though I completely 100% agree with the trade of Alex Smith, that doesn’t mean I’m not sad to see Alex go. Alex has pretty much been my Chiefs QB from the very start of my love for the team. So, good luck in Washington Alex, thank you for everything you’ve done. https://t.co/25rZQreasb— The Brit Chief (@BritChiefUK) January 31, 2018
In five seasons as the starter for the @Chiefs, Alex Smith has led the team to a 50-26 record with trips to the postseason in four of those five years. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/lX2RZeeLCf— Adam Warne (@shw1zz) January 31, 2018
I will always appreciate what Alex Smith did for the Chiefs! He was handed a tough job and brought some great football to KC!— Austin Miller (@AustinMiller_49) January 31, 2018
I agree. Hard not to reward Alex though. All he did was put up winning seasons. Don't think he wanted to be traded. He did what Cheifs fans asked and worked on the deep ball and lead most deep ball passing stats. Doesn't deserve alot of the hate some of the chiefs fans gave him.— Blake Wiltgen (@bwiltgen83) January 31, 2018
We should all appreciate what Alex Smith did for this franchise during his time here. Came in and brought stability to a team that needed it badly. I am happy for him on his new deal and the rest of #ChiefsKingdom should be also.— Marc Boerigter (@mboerigter) January 31, 2018
Thank you, Alex Smith, for pulling the Chiefs out of the Matt Cassel/Damon Huard/Brodie Croyle/Brady Quinn spin cycle of sadness. Your leadership and service to the Kingdom will not be forgotten.— Matt Israel (@Matt_is_Real) January 31, 2018
#AlexSmith is a good man, QB. I wish him all the success in his future endeavors. Thank you. #ChiefsKingdom— Kemberly Creager (@chiefsdiva69) January 31, 2018
Thank you #AlexSmith for the 5 WINNING seasons, 4 playoff games & 2 division titles! Hope fans don't forget the joy you brought to KC after some rough years. Coming off your career best this year & players love & respect you. #TrueLeader & a Class Act! #AS11forever ❤️#Chiefs pic.twitter.com/tSljCYgv7a— Ashley (@Love_kcpride) January 31, 2018
Now that he’s gone, I hope all the haters can take a step back and truly appreciate what Alex Smith did for the Chiefs. You’ll miss him during the Mahomes growing pains..— Jason Browar (@Jbrowar33) January 31, 2018
Thank you, Alex Smith, for five great years of service in #ChiefsKingdom! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Gc1Qky67Cy— No Other Pub (@NoOtherPub) January 31, 2018
I will never forget the time that Alex Smith brought the #Chiefs back against the Chargers! The emotion that he showed after that comeback win was epic! I just want to thank you Alex for memories, and watch this video to relive this day! #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/VJ0iR1aENt— Brad Henson (@bradleychenson) January 31, 2018
