Patrick Mahomes writes thank you note to Chiefs fans, looks to future

Now that the anger among Chiefs fans has died down* since Saturday’s AFC Wild Card Game loss to the Titans, many are looking ahead to moves the team might might in the offseason.
*It has died down, right?
There is a universal agreement that the Chiefs will part ways with quarterback Alex Smith, and the Patrick Mahomes era will begin in full. Mahomes looked great when he started the Chiefs’ season finale in Denver, and they won 27-24.
On Monday, Mahomes shared a message for Chiefs fans on Instagram.
Never miss a local story.
Mahomes wrote: “Thank you #ChiefsKingdom for y’alls support in an awesome season! Great start to an amazing journey ahead.!”
Here is the message:
An amazing journey ahead. It’s safe to say that’s what Chiefs fans are hoping for.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments