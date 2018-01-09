Patrick Mahomes writes thank you note to Chiefs fans, looks to future

More Videos

5 things to know about KCI's new nonstop transatlantic flight 0:43

5 things to know about KCI's new nonstop transatlantic flight

Pause
Kansas lawmaker talks about racist remark 2:18

Kansas lawmaker talks about racist remark

Chiefs' Andy Reid reflects on Wild Card playoff loss: 'We've got to do better' 2:37

Chiefs' Andy Reid reflects on Wild Card playoff loss: 'We've got to do better'

Pistol packin’ grandma carries for personal safety 1:37

Pistol packin’ grandma carries for personal safety

Sam Mellinger's thoughts on Mizzou football, Chiefs-Titans and the Royals' offseason 3:04

Sam Mellinger's thoughts on Mizzou football, Chiefs-Titans and the Royals' offseason

This is the Andy Reid coaching tree 1:34

This is the Andy Reid coaching tree

Watch: Dog gets head stuck in metal gate, firefighters free him 0:39

Watch: Dog gets head stuck in metal gate, firefighters free him

Alabama beats Georgia 26-23 to win the CFP National Championship 1:27

Alabama beats Georgia 26-23 to win the CFP National Championship

Bill Self gives latest on Billy Preston, Silvio De Sousa: KU still waiting 2:42

Bill Self gives latest on Billy Preston, Silvio De Sousa: KU still waiting

Northwest Missouri State student from Liberty hit, killed as vehicle crashes into Maryville bar 0:53

Northwest Missouri State student from Liberty hit, killed as vehicle crashes into Maryville bar

  • Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: First NFL start was 'something that I will have to build on'

    Kansas City Chiefs rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes speaks about the Chiefs' 27-24 win over the Denver Broncos on Dec. 31, 2017. It was Mahome's first regular-season start in the NFL.

Kansas City Chiefs rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes speaks about the Chiefs' 27-24 win over the Denver Broncos on Dec. 31, 2017. It was Mahome's first regular-season start in the NFL. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star
Kansas City Chiefs rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes speaks about the Chiefs' 27-24 win over the Denver Broncos on Dec. 31, 2017. It was Mahome's first regular-season start in the NFL. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Patrick Mahomes writes thank you note to Chiefs fans, looks to future

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

January 09, 2018 09:54 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

Now that the anger among Chiefs fans has died down* since Saturday’s AFC Wild Card Game loss to the Titans, many are looking ahead to moves the team might might in the offseason.

*It has died down, right?

There is a universal agreement that the Chiefs will part ways with quarterback Alex Smith, and the Patrick Mahomes era will begin in full. Mahomes looked great when he started the Chiefs’ season finale in Denver, and they won 27-24.

On Monday, Mahomes shared a message for Chiefs fans on Instagram.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mahomes wrote: “Thank you #ChiefsKingdom for y’alls support in an awesome season! Great start to an amazing journey ahead.!”

Here is the message:

An amazing journey ahead. It’s safe to say that’s what Chiefs fans are hoping for.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

5 things to know about KCI's new nonstop transatlantic flight 0:43

5 things to know about KCI's new nonstop transatlantic flight

Pause
Kansas lawmaker talks about racist remark 2:18

Kansas lawmaker talks about racist remark

Chiefs' Andy Reid reflects on Wild Card playoff loss: 'We've got to do better' 2:37

Chiefs' Andy Reid reflects on Wild Card playoff loss: 'We've got to do better'

Pistol packin’ grandma carries for personal safety 1:37

Pistol packin’ grandma carries for personal safety

Sam Mellinger's thoughts on Mizzou football, Chiefs-Titans and the Royals' offseason 3:04

Sam Mellinger's thoughts on Mizzou football, Chiefs-Titans and the Royals' offseason

This is the Andy Reid coaching tree 1:34

This is the Andy Reid coaching tree

Watch: Dog gets head stuck in metal gate, firefighters free him 0:39

Watch: Dog gets head stuck in metal gate, firefighters free him

Alabama beats Georgia 26-23 to win the CFP National Championship 1:27

Alabama beats Georgia 26-23 to win the CFP National Championship

Bill Self gives latest on Billy Preston, Silvio De Sousa: KU still waiting 2:42

Bill Self gives latest on Billy Preston, Silvio De Sousa: KU still waiting

Northwest Missouri State student from Liberty hit, killed as vehicle crashes into Maryville bar 0:53

Northwest Missouri State student from Liberty hit, killed as vehicle crashes into Maryville bar

  • Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

    A Chiefs fan jumped out of the bed of a pickup truck and elbow dropped a flaming table on Saturday night. It appeared that he walked away unscathed. Video courtesy of @_tjo_/Twitter.

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

View More Video