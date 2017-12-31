Chiefs will face Titans in playoffs. But first, Mahomes shows off in Denver

Moments before the first regular-season start of his NFL career on Sunday, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes found himself surrounded by teammates in the tunnel at Sports Authority Field, all eyes on him.
“Take advantage of every opportunity all day,” Mahomes yelled before they ran out onto the field. “Ball out on three!
“One! Two! Three!”
“Ball out!”
While the Chiefs’ regular-season finale against Denver was relatively meaningless, considering they’d locked up the No. 4 seed in the AFC regardless of the result, for several backups like Mahomes, their 27-24 win over the Broncos’ starters before an announced crowd of 75,928 was anything but.
For Mahomes, the Chiefs’ much-hyped rookie from Texas Tech, the showdown against the vaunted Broncos defense amounted to a pop quiz of sorts, an opportunity to show what he’s learned in eight months as Alex Smith’s understudy.
Later on Sunday, Baltimore lost to Cincinnati, setting up a 3:30 p.m. game at Arrowhead Stadium next Saturday between the Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans.
Though Mahomes had an interception early, airmailing a throw, he did not disappoint. Over the course of the game, he showed the ability to consistently scramble away from pressure and deliver strong passes from different platforms. Mahomes finished 22 of 35 for 284 yards and a touchdown, but he also had multiple passes dropped, converted several tough third-and-longs and consistently pushed the ball downfield while leading a game-winning scoring drive late in the fourth quarter.
But more on that later, as Mahomes was hardly the only Chief who reveled in the chance to showcase his skills on Sunday. Rookie running back Kareem Hunt left the game after one series — his 35-yard touchdown run gave him 1,327 yards this season, helping him surpass the Rams’ Todd Gurley as the league’s top rusher — and an ankle injury to backup Akeem Hunt forced the Chiefs to turn to Anthony Sherman in a feature-back role.
Sherman, a seven-year pro who had six carries his entire career entering the contest, answered the call, rushing 14 times for 40 yards and catching three passes for 21 yards. The Broncos took a 10-7 lead midway through the second quarter with a 29-yard touchdown run by running back D’Angelo Henderson, but Sherman’s 1-yard plunge on the Chiefs’ next drive capped an eight-play, 73-yard scoring march that gave the Chiefs a 14-10 lead they took into halftime.
A big reason for that — and the Chiefs’ ability to hold onto the lead the rest of the game — was the play of the Chiefs’ defense, which was populated almost entirely by backups.
Inside linebacker Terrance Smith wiped out a Denver march with a tipped interception to close out the second quarter, and after the offense opened the third quarter with an 18-play, 90-yard drive that ended with a field goal, Ramik Wilson — another backup inside linebacker — came up big on the second play of the Broncos’ next drive.
Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch, who completed 21 of 31 passes for 254 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in what amounted to an audition for 2018, attempted a play-action pass and was quickly enveloped by defensive lineman Chris Jones. The ball came out, and Wilson scooped it up at the 11-yard line and ran for a score that gave the Chiefs a 24-10 lead entering the fourth quarter.
From there, the defense did the job. Backups such as outside linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon, a rookie second-round pick, and inside linebacker Ukeme Eligwe, a rookie fifth-rounder, contributed to the harrassment of Lynch: Kpassagnon recorded two sacks while Eligwe recorded one.
Backup cornerback Terrance Mitchell also contributed to the cause, snuffing out a fourth-and-long deep in Chiefs territory by undercutting a sideline throw by Lynch near the goal line and returning it 40 yards for his fourth interception of the season.
The play silenced the crowd and prompted a wave of fans to hit the exits. The Chiefs had the lead and the ball with a fresh set of downs with only seven minutes left.
But what happened next complicated matters. On the first play of the Chiefs’ next drive, backup quarterback Tyler Bray — making his first regular-season appearance of his five-year career — fumbled the exchange with Sherman and could only watch as Broncos inside linebacker Zaire Anderson scooped it up and sprinted 38 yards for a touchdown to cut the Chiefs’ lead to seven.
The momentum, from there, was decidedly on the Broncos’ side. The Chiefs went three-and-out and Lynch promptly guided a game-tying touchdown drive, hitting a streaking Demaryius Thomas in the back of the end zone on fourth-and-4 from the Chiefs’ 6.
With the score knotted at 24, the Chiefs got the ball back with a little under three minutes left. And Chiefs coach Andy Reid turned back to Mahomes — whose creativity lends itself to the two-minute drill — to lead his team to a score.
Things didn’t start well, as Mahomes was dragged down for a 7-yard sack on first down. But on second down, Mahomes found his safety valve in receiver Albert Wilson — who was outstanding Sunday, catching 10 passes for 147 yards — to gain 14 yards and set up a third-and-3. Mahomes’ third-down deep ball was incomplete, but he was spared when the Broncos were whistled for a drive-extending offsides call.
Mahomes made them pay. On the next play, he completed an absurd cross-body throw to Demarcus Robinson while running to his right. Two more completions to Wilson went for 13 yards and 14 yards and put the Chiefs in field goal range at the Broncos’ 29.
From there, the Chiefs pounded Denver with the run, as Sherman plowed ahead four times for 17 yards. That set up kicker Harrison Butker’s 30-yard field goal in the waning seconds, giving the Chiefs their fourth straight win — one that not only helped them close the regular season with a 10-6 record, but thanks to the play of their backups also provided a significant amount of hope for the future.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.
