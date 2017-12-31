Chiefs will face Titans in playoffs. But first, Mahomes shows off in Denver

More Videos 2:14 Sights and sounds of Chiefs victory at Denver Pause 1:03 Watch Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes warm up for his NFL debut 3:42 Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes ready for first NFL start 12:13 Chiefs-Broncos preview, Patrick Mahomes' first start 2:34 Gameplan with Terez Paylor: Chiefs at Broncos 0:28 Chiefs QB Alex Smith on Darrelle Revis: “He’s settled in nice” 2:12 Chiefs offensive coordinator Nagy on Mahomes’ first start 3:57 Chiefs coach Andy Reid showed up to his postgame press conference in Santa Claus suit 1:39 Chiefs veterans Bailey, Parker recall Week 17 debuts 6:14 Chargers interested in Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes warm up for his NFL debut KC Chiefs rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes will make his first NFL regular-season start in Denver on Sunday. Watch Mahomes throw long passes during pregame practice. KC Chiefs rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes will make his first NFL regular-season start in Denver on Sunday. Watch Mahomes throw long passes during pregame practice. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

