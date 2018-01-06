Chiefs’ Marcus Peters hugged an official during game against Titans

ESPN’s Sean McDonough noted the difference from the regular season.
During the Chiefs’ Wild Card Game against the Titans on Saturday, cornerback Marcus Peters hugged an official.
“You have to admire the transition Marcus Peters who went from throwing the officials’ flags into the crowd to giving them hugs,” McDonough said.
“Yes he is,” Jon Gruden said. “He’s a quick learner.”
Peters threw an official’s flag into the stands during the Chiefs’ loss to the Jets last month.
In the third quarter of Saturday’s game, Peters hugged field judge Eugene Hall. Fans know players can get ejected for touching an official (just ask Oakland’s Marshawn Lynch), but that wasn’t the case for Peters.
Here is the hug:
