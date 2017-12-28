Texas coach Tom Herman appeared to mock Mizzou’s Drew Lock on the sideline

I’m old enough to remember when Texas football was a big deal.
But these days, how does Texas celebrate an 7-6 season with a victory in a mid-level bowl game in which your punter is the MVP? For Longhorns coach Tom Herman on Wednesday night, it was mocking an opposing team’s quarterback and his touchdown celebration.
Late in Texas’ 33-16 win over Missouri in the 12th edition of the illustrious Texas Bowl, Herman was caught on the sideline celebrating with his team by apparently mocking Drew Lock’s “secure the bag” touchdown.
It’s entirely possible that Herman and Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger did this sort of celebration after all eight of the team’s victories this season. But it looked suspiciously like they were making fun of Lock.
Never miss a local story.
Twitter user @MizzouSports1 shared the video on Twitter:
Here is Texas coach, Tom Herman and QB Sam Ehlinger mocking Drew Lock's touchdown celebration from earlier in the game. Absolute trash. pic.twitter.com/slE3uDJYhS— Missouri Sports (@MizzouSports1) December 28, 2017
Here is what Lock does (from Twitter user @greghall24):
That feeling you get when the half time speech consists of “Throw the sumbitch!” #Mizzou pic.twitter.com/VDPEfu3mJA— Greg Hall (@greghall24) December 28, 2017
Lock, who graduated from Lee’s Summit High School, took the high road in a postgame interview, which you can read here.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments