More Videos

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 2:46

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing

Pause
Dogs frolic in winter wonderland after record snow storm 1:01

Dogs frolic in winter wonderland after record snow storm

Drew Lock talks Tom Herman mocking and loss 2:09

Drew Lock talks Tom Herman mocking and loss

Why you might 'bunch' charity giving 1:05

Why you might 'bunch' charity giving

J’Mon Moore: Mizzou had to start faster 0:56

J’Mon Moore: Mizzou had to start faster

Father speaks at prayer vigil for two daughters, his wife and a family friend killed in icy road crash 2:50

Father speaks at prayer vigil for two daughters, his wife and a family friend killed in icy road crash

Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes ready for first NFL start 3:42

Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes ready for first NFL start

Celebrities who died in 2017 2:10

Celebrities who died in 2017

Marcell Frazier sees plenty to blame after Texas loss 2:54

Marcell Frazier sees plenty to blame after Texas loss

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

  • Drew Lock talks Tom Herman mocking and loss

    The Missouri quarterback discusses the loss to Texas and about being mocked by the opposing coach in Texas Bowl on Dec. 27, 2017.

The Missouri quarterback discusses the loss to Texas and about being mocked by the opposing coach in Texas Bowl on Dec. 27, 2017. Alex Schiffer The Kansas City Star
The Missouri quarterback discusses the loss to Texas and about being mocked by the opposing coach in Texas Bowl on Dec. 27, 2017. Alex Schiffer The Kansas City Star
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Texas coach Tom Herman appeared to mock Mizzou’s Drew Lock on the sideline

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

December 28, 2017 08:09 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 35 MINUTES AGO

I’m old enough to remember when Texas football was a big deal.

But these days, how does Texas celebrate an 7-6 season with a victory in a mid-level bowl game in which your punter is the MVP? For Longhorns coach Tom Herman on Wednesday night, it was mocking an opposing team’s quarterback and his touchdown celebration.

Late in Texas’ 33-16 win over Missouri in the 12th edition of the illustrious Texas Bowl, Herman was caught on the sideline celebrating with his team by apparently mocking Drew Lock’s “secure the bag” touchdown.

It’s entirely possible that Herman and Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger did this sort of celebration after all eight of the team’s victories this season. But it looked suspiciously like they were making fun of Lock.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Twitter user @MizzouSports1 shared the video on Twitter:

Here is what Lock does (from Twitter user @greghall24):

Lock, who graduated from Lee’s Summit High School, took the high road in a postgame interview, which you can read here.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 2:46

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing

Pause
Dogs frolic in winter wonderland after record snow storm 1:01

Dogs frolic in winter wonderland after record snow storm

Drew Lock talks Tom Herman mocking and loss 2:09

Drew Lock talks Tom Herman mocking and loss

Why you might 'bunch' charity giving 1:05

Why you might 'bunch' charity giving

J’Mon Moore: Mizzou had to start faster 0:56

J’Mon Moore: Mizzou had to start faster

Father speaks at prayer vigil for two daughters, his wife and a family friend killed in icy road crash 2:50

Father speaks at prayer vigil for two daughters, his wife and a family friend killed in icy road crash

Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes ready for first NFL start 3:42

Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes ready for first NFL start

Celebrities who died in 2017 2:10

Celebrities who died in 2017

Marcell Frazier sees plenty to blame after Texas loss 2:54

Marcell Frazier sees plenty to blame after Texas loss

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

  • Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

    A Chiefs fan jumped out of the bed of a pickup truck and elbow dropped a flaming table on Saturday night. It appeared that he walked away unscathed. Video courtesy of @_tjo_/Twitter.

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

View More Video