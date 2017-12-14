More Videos

    Five things to know about Royals left-handed pitcher Danny Duffy.

For Pete&#39;s Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

‘There may be a mutiny if the Royals trade Danny Duffy,’ say fans

By Pete Grathoff

December 14, 2017 07:46 AM

Following the emotional 2017 season finale, Royals fans held out hope for a miracle that the team would keeps its core players together.

But as the months passed, a certain resignation set in that Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain and Alcides Escobar probably would not be returning to the Royals.

On Wednesday, a rumor circulated at the Winter Meetings in Florida that made Royals fans cringe: left-hander Danny Duffy could be traded just 11 months after signing a club-friendly extension.

Duffy heard the chatter, too, and proclaimed his desire to remain a Royal. That led fans to threaten a revolt if general manager Dayton Moore were to pull the trigger on a trade involving Duffy.

Here is just a sample of what fans were saying:

　
　

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

