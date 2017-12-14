‘There may be a mutiny if the Royals trade Danny Duffy,’ say fans

Following the emotional 2017 season finale, Royals fans held out hope for a miracle that the team would keeps its core players together.
But as the months passed, a certain resignation set in that Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain and Alcides Escobar probably would not be returning to the Royals.
On Wednesday, a rumor circulated at the Winter Meetings in Florida that made Royals fans cringe: left-hander Danny Duffy could be traded just 11 months after signing a club-friendly extension.
Duffy heard the chatter, too, and proclaimed his desire to remain a Royal. That led fans to threaten a revolt if general manager Dayton Moore were to pull the trigger on a trade involving Duffy.
Here is just a sample of what fans were saying:
Royals Fans lining up to sign the Petition to keep Danny Duffy @duffkc41. This city loves you pic.twitter.com/54s5m0wNmu— Justin Bush (@JustinBRoyal15) December 14, 2017
I promise you @Royals . If you trade the dude that loves KC more than anyone ever could, @duffkc41 , I'm out. Thanks for the awesome f'ing ride that I always wanted. But you're walking yourself off a cliff now.— Zach (@zsmith20) December 14, 2017
Hey @Royals, how do you go about canceling season tickets? Asking for when you all trade @duffkc41 #Royals #ForeverRoyal— Michael Smith (@prezmike25) December 14, 2017
@Royals I just don’t understand how you’d trade your most loyal player.. @duffkc41 cares more about the Royals & KC than many players who have stepped in the clubhouse.— mackenzie (@macnwalk) December 14, 2017
Royals fans marching to Kauffman after hearing trade rumors about @duffkc41. #ForeverRoyal #RaisedRoyal #DontLeaveUs pic.twitter.com/cgsl50zUHj— Riana Maus (@rianamaus21) December 14, 2017
There may be a mutiny if the #Royals trade Danny Duffy.— Michael Smith (@prezmike25) December 14, 2017
Danny Duffy is tweeting like someone about to be traded from the team he loves and that makes me want to cry— Casey Sader (@CaseySader) December 14, 2017
I’m all for the Royals rebuilding. Needs to happen. But my god if they trade @duffkc41 less than a year after signing him to an EXTREMELY club friendly deal I may lose it. #BuryMeARoyal— Alex Ward (@alexeward) December 14, 2017
ATTN: @MLB @Cubs @Cardinals @Pirates @Brewers @Reds @Nationals @Braves @Mets @Phillies @Marlins @Dbacks @Dodgers @SFGiants @Padres @Rockies @whitesox @tigers @Indians @Twins @RedSox @Yankees @Orioles @RaysBaseball @BlueJays @Angels @Mariners @Rangers @astros @Athletics #Royals pic.twitter.com/2U2lP2SQLH— Matt Fanning (@FattManning) December 14, 2017
@Royals trade @duffkc41 and we riot! Ugh! So frustrating! Like I have enough to stress about already! He's #raisedroyal royalty yall! #comeonman— Becky Avey (@BeckyAvey) December 14, 2017
I think it would be a really bad look for the @royals to trade @duffkc41 He passed up free agency just to get extended and stay with the club. I'm all about rebuilding, this just seems like a really dirty way to do it. Hope it doesn't happen. #Royals #BuryMeARoyal— Kaleb Rawlins (@K_rawlins) December 14, 2017
Am I the only one who wants to cry/be super happy at the same time after reading @duffkc41's tweets right now because ️️— Shelby♡ (@Shelby_Royals) December 14, 2017
@Royals Please do not trade @duffkc41 He is the leader of our squad and you won’t find anyone else who loves this city more than him! https://t.co/33eLBAL8XO— Rock Chalk (7-2) (@NateThompson_15) December 14, 2017
@duffkc41 No matter what happens you will always be family to #KC fans partner. You just focus on what you need to do and we are behind you.— Brett Ellis (@_BrettEllis) December 14, 2017
If @duffkc41 gets traded after him emphatically stating he wants to be here for his career that would make me a sad sad panda. @Royals pic.twitter.com/7SbgJ922od— Charles German (@ChazG212) December 14, 2017
Danny speaks the truth.— Why We Love KC (@WhyWeLoveKC) December 14, 2017
️️️#BuryMeARoyal https://t.co/WGqzS7g1Tj
I feel like us fans should get to vote. Kind of like baseball survivor. Keep Duffy!— janet (@theloosherd) December 14, 2017
I need my @Royals fans to get a thread going BIG TIME to show @duffkc41 how much he means to us! Lets go and show him how supportive this fam can be! I'll start: Duff is a leader and amazing person let alone pitcher. He recovers from his mistakes and a role model to all kids— Royals365 (@ryanwakc) December 14, 2017
If the Royals trade Duffy, I will cry.— Barb Hancock (@BarbieQHancock) December 14, 2017
Danny Duffy IS Kansas City.
He should have his own pylon by Bartle Hall. #RaisedRoyal https://t.co/dDkyWrgrNm
God bless Danny Duffy I’ll cry so much if they trade him. https://t.co/cKRCN2Uxjh— Jordan Clark (@Joclark16) December 14, 2017
In an offseason where we could potentially lose Hoz/Moose/Cain it would be suicidal for the @Royals to even consider any trade offers presented for @duffkc41 #BuryMeARoyal #ItsABearSuitJoel— Steven Jackson (@SigmaSamsquanch) December 14, 2017
Dayton, please do not trade @duffkc41.— Goose (@LG_RoyalsBlue) December 14, 2017
It's rare enough to have someone wanting to be a career #Royals, I'd rather not flub it up when we finally have one.
Quit stressing me out, baseball. We need this guy HERE. End of conversation. Grr. @duffkc41 https://t.co/GzTzPakcay— Michelle Owens (@Terrafreaky) December 14, 2017
I get it's a business but if @duffkc41 gets traded I will be beyond an explanable emotion. He's cut from the same cloth we are. He's one of us! #foreverroyal #raisedroyal— Big Mike (@SportsPhreak71) December 14, 2017
Danny Duffy extremely popular with Royals fan base. KC seriously would not be the same without him. https://t.co/IX97BSIn3z— Jenny Carter (@missjennycarter) December 14, 2017
