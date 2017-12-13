Danny Duffy responds to trade rumors: ‘Bury me a Royal’

1:23 Ranking the Royals who'd net the most return in a trade Pause

0:53 Five things to know about Royals left-hander Danny Duffy

1:19 Yordano Ventura in his own words: 'Proud to be on Kansas City's team'

3:20 Meet new Royals pitching prospect Yefri Del Rosario

0:45 Scott Boras: ‘The aggressiveness of teams is ever present’

2:19 Watch: Could this be America's roughest street? A Kansas town lays claim to one heck of a bump

4:38 "It was like a switch went on,"mother speaks up about her daughter's sudden suicide

3:22 Surveillance video of Costco gunman released by Lenexa police

0:33 Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera