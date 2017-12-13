More Videos

Royals

Danny Duffy responds to trade rumors: ‘Bury me a Royal’

By Rustin Dodd

rdodd@kcstar.com

December 13, 2017 08:04 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.

Inside their suite at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort, Royals officials have spent this week’s winter meetings receiving texts and phone calls from rival teams inquiring about the availability of starting pitcher Danny Duffy.

The Royals, for now, are listening. Duffy, however, has made his preference clear.

“I have been a part of the ‪@Royals for more than 1/3 of my life,” Duffy wrote in a tweet composed on Wednesday evening. “For that, (I) am beyond thankful. Kansas City has been a part of my upbringing. And (I’m) so thankful for that. From the plaza, to OP, to Independence, to PnL, (I) am eternally thankful. I hope to be here til the end.”

Duffy, 28, is under contract for $60 million across the next four seasons after signing a five-year extension last winter. One of the most talented left-handed starters in the American League, he would command a significant package in return as the Royals seek to replenish their minor-league system and put a rebuilding process in motion.

He does, however, come with some durability concerns. Duffy has thrown more than 175 innings in a season just once. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in 2012. And the latter half of his 2017 season was marred by an elbow issue that required an arthroscopic procedure to remove loose bodies from his elbow in early October.

If healthy, Duffy offers premium starting pitching at a reasonable rate. As the rumors circulated Wednesday afternoon, he took to Twitter for a shorter, earlier message.

“Bury me a Royal.”

Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.

