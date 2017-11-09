If UCLA players are under house arrest in China, impact would be felt in KC

It seems that the saga of LiAngelo Ball and two of his UCLA teammates and their legal troubles in China may be reaching a resolution.
Ball, Jalen Hill and Cody Riley reportedly were arrested Tuesday for shoplifting while the UCLA basketball team was in Hangzhou, China, before its game Friday against Georgia Tech.
Ken Sugiura of the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported that the players “will face 20 days of house arrest and then not be permitted to visit the country again, according to a person familiar with the situation.”
If that is the case, the three players would not be with UCLA when the Bruins are in Kansas City later this month for the CBE Hall of Fame Classic. UCLA faces Creighton on Nov. 20 at the Sprint Center with Baylor and Wisconsin facing off in the second game.
The championship and consolation games are the next day.
Ball, Hill and Riley could serve the punishment at the Hyatt Regency, where UCLA stayed in Hangzhou, Sugiura reported. The three are currently at that hotel and will not take part in Friday’s game against Georgia Tech in Shanghai.
