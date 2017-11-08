LaVar Ball’s son reportedly can’t leave hotel in China during police investigation

Three members of the UCLA men’s basketball team may not be traveling back from China to the United States after the Bruins’ game this weekend, becuase they were reportedly involved in a shoplifting incident.
According to ESPN, UCLA freshmen LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill were arrested Tuesday in Hangzhou, China. The three were released on bail, ESPN reported, and Hangzhou police say they must remain at the hotel until the legal process is over.
Ball is the younger brother of Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball, and the son of LaVar Ball, the brash businessman behind the Big Baller Brand and a frequent guest on talk shows on Fox Sports and ESPN.
The three players could face up to 10 years in prison for the incident, which took place at a Louis Vuitton store, according to ABC.
While UCLA will face Georgia Tech in Shanghai on Friday, Bruins coach Steve Alford told the Associated Press that the three players won’t take part in the game.
They may not even be in Shanghai, because they can’t leave their hotel.
ESPN’s Arash Markazi said “they can not join the rest of the team in Shanghai and they can not return home just yet. They can go wherever they want within the hotel and people can go see them but they can not leave the property until the legal process is over.”
Markazi added that the legal process in China “could take days, weeks or even months. The hope is obviously sooner rather than later.”
Pac-12 Conference Commissioner Larry Scott released a statement saying the league “will continue to closely monitor the situation.”
“We are very disappointed by any situation that detracts from the positive student-athlete educational and cultural experience that this week is all about,” Scott said in a statement, according to the Associated Press. “Whether in the United States or abroad, we expect our student-athletes to uphold the highest standards.”
