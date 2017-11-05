Kelce celebrated catching a touchdown pass in the second half of Sunday’s game in Dallas.
For Pete's Sake

Chiefs’ potato-sack race may be NFL’s best touchdown celebration so far

By Pete Grathoff

November 05, 2017 5:28 PM

The Chiefs ended the first half with one of the best plays of the season. They started the second half with a touchdown drive that ended with the best celebration of the season.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce caught a touchdown pass from Alex Smith, and those two were joined by teammates Tyreek Hill and Demarcus Robinson for a potato-sack race in the end zone.

Seriously.

It was so much fun:

Here is another look at the race:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

