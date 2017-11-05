Chiefs’ potato-sack race may be NFL’s best touchdown celebration so far

The Chiefs ended the first half with one of the best plays of the season. They started the second half with a touchdown drive that ended with the best celebration of the season.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce caught a touchdown pass from Alex Smith, and those two were joined by teammates Tyreek Hill and Demarcus Robinson for a potato-sack race in the end zone.
Seriously.
It was so much fun:
FIRST: Watch @Tkelce haul in the TD.— NFL (@NFL) November 5, 2017
NEXT: Watch him win the @chiefs potato sack race
Incredible. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/blqHMNZUBN
Here is another look at the race:
great celebration from @Chiefs .. potato sack race #chiefs #celebration #potatosack pic.twitter.com/Zla6ZVYuAG— Batavia's Best (@bataviasbest) November 5, 2017
