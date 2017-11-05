Dallas Cowboys' Xavier Woods (25), Orlando Scandrick (32) and Jourdan Lewis (27) are unable to stop Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill (10) from reaching the end zone for a touchdown on a long run late in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Dallas Cowboys' Xavier Woods (25), Orlando Scandrick (32) and Jourdan Lewis (27) are unable to stop Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill (10) from reaching the end zone for a touchdown on a long run late in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. Michael Ainsworth AP
Dallas Cowboys' Xavier Woods (25), Orlando Scandrick (32) and Jourdan Lewis (27) are unable to stop Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill (10) from reaching the end zone for a touchdown on a long run late in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. Michael Ainsworth AP
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

‘Impossible!’ Watch Chiefs’ amazing touchdown at end of first half at Dallas

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

November 05, 2017 05:02 PM

Wow, that changed the complexion of the Chiefs’ game at Dallas.

On the final play of the first half, the Chiefs scored on a 57-yard touchdown pass from Alex Smith to Tyreek Hill. But it wasn’t a Hail Mary pass. Smith threw the ball short to Hill and the Chiefs had blockers in front of him.

With the help of the blockers and some great footwork from Hill, he scored a touchdown that amazed everyone.

Jim Nantz called it one of the plays of the year in the NFL.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I’ve never seen that in my entire life,” said CBS announcer Tony Romo.

Here it is:

Nantz’s call of “Look at Hill go. Impossible! Touchdown, Kansas City. How did they do that?” was also amazing. It helped the Chiefs cut Dallas’ lead to 14-10.

The Chiefs apparently called it a “Hill Mary” play, according to the CBS broadcasters.

Here is another look at the play:

More Videos

See how Genie Bouchard's Super Bowl bet all played out on Twitter 1:05

See how Genie Bouchard's Super Bowl bet all played out on Twitter

Pause
Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 0:36

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots 1:58

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House 0:34

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House

Little girl, police officer break out in dance at Royals game 0:46

Little girl, police officer break out in dance at Royals game

Fist-bumping toddler is getting some Royals swag 0:57

Fist-bumping toddler is getting some Royals swag

Mike Moustakas on the Home Run Derby and flying under the radar 0:57

Mike Moustakas on the Home Run Derby and flying under the radar

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card 2:08

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card

Analysis: Rustin Dodd on the Royals 3-1 win over the Mariners 1:36

Analysis: Rustin Dodd on the Royals 3-1 win over the Mariners

Chiefs RB Charcandrick West talks about setting up Tyreek Hill's crazy end-of-half touchdown and the touchdown itself. Vahe GregorianThe Kansas City Star

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

See how Genie Bouchard's Super Bowl bet all played out on Twitter 1:05

See how Genie Bouchard's Super Bowl bet all played out on Twitter

Pause
Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 0:36

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots 1:58

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House 0:34

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House

Little girl, police officer break out in dance at Royals game 0:46

Little girl, police officer break out in dance at Royals game

Fist-bumping toddler is getting some Royals swag 0:57

Fist-bumping toddler is getting some Royals swag

Mike Moustakas on the Home Run Derby and flying under the radar 0:57

Mike Moustakas on the Home Run Derby and flying under the radar

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card 2:08

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card

Analysis: Rustin Dodd on the Royals 3-1 win over the Mariners 1:36

Analysis: Rustin Dodd on the Royals 3-1 win over the Mariners

See how Genie Bouchard's Super Bowl bet all played out on Twitter

View More Video