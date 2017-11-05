‘Impossible!’ Watch Chiefs’ amazing touchdown at end of first half at Dallas

Wow, that changed the complexion of the Chiefs’ game at Dallas.
On the final play of the first half, the Chiefs scored on a 57-yard touchdown pass from Alex Smith to Tyreek Hill. But it wasn’t a Hail Mary pass. Smith threw the ball short to Hill and the Chiefs had blockers in front of him.
With the help of the blockers and some great footwork from Hill, he scored a touchdown that amazed everyone.
Jim Nantz called it one of the plays of the year in the NFL.
Never miss a local story.
“I’ve never seen that in my entire life,” said CBS announcer Tony Romo.
Here it is:
The @cheetah!— NFL (@NFL) November 5, 2017
Are you kidding?!?
TOUCHDOWN! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/1GtwrVBA6o
Nantz’s call of “Look at Hill go. Impossible! Touchdown, Kansas City. How did they do that?” was also amazing. It helped the Chiefs cut Dallas’ lead to 14-10.
The Chiefs apparently called it a “Hill Mary” play, according to the CBS broadcasters.
HILL MARY— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 5, 2017
Here is another look at the play:
TYREEK HILL TD— Christopher (@FugaziLifeFB) November 5, 2017
ARE YOU KIDDING ME!! pic.twitter.com/1fiZjme21V
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments