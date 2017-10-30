This is why Chiefs’ Marcus Peters was penalized for his TD celebration

NFL fans have loved seeing the touchdown celebrations that have become the norm this season.
So there may have been some head-scratching about why Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters was penalized for dunking the ball through the uprights after his fumble return for a touchdown.
Marcus Peters with the goal post dunk. #townbiz pic.twitter.com/8ukL0UZOXn— Warriors Talk (@JaeAzizi) October 31, 2017
That’s because while the NFL did relax the celebration regulations, it kept the rule against dunking the football.
According to an ESPN story in May, the rule remains because of the “possibility that the goalpost could be dislodged and require repairs. It also violates a rule that remains in place: using the goal post as a prop.”
Call it the Jimmy Graham Rule. In 2013, Graham dunked over the crossbar and then held on and this happened:
Jimmy Graham bent the goalpost by hanging on the bar after his dunk http://t.co/QMAfDKO1io— CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 22, 2013
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments