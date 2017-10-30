Deja vu? Jamaal Charles’ fumble returned for TD in his first game back in KC

Does this sound familiar?
Jamaal Charles’ fumble was returned for a touchdown in the Chiefs’ prime-time game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium.
Chiefs fans likely recall that that happened late in a gut-punch loss to the Broncos in 2015. Here's what he said following that performance:
Unfortunately for Charles, he did it Monday night in his first game back at Arrowhead as a member of the Broncos. Charles signed with Denver this year after being released by the Chiefs in February.
He hoped to make an impact, but the Chiefs’ Marcus Peters stripped the ball, grabbed it and returned it for a touchdown. Take a look:
.@marcuspeters scoops the fumble and takes it all the way for a @Chiefs TOUCHDOWN! #ChiefsKingdom #DENvsKC pic.twitter.com/gTHCaPEiD8— NFL (@NFL) October 31, 2017
The only down side? Peters tried to dunk the ball over the crossbar, but he touched it which is a no-no.
Reason 500 the #NFL is struggling. Hey you guys can now celebrate... oh no you can’t touch the crossbar are you nuts that’s a penalty— Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) October 31, 2017
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments