Deja vu? Jamaal Charles’ fumble returned for TD in his first game back in KC

By Pete Grathoff

October 30, 2017 7:58 PM

Does this sound familiar?

Jamaal Charles’ fumble was returned for a touchdown in the Chiefs’ prime-time game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs fans likely recall that that happened late in a gut-punch loss to the Broncos in 2015. Here's what he said following that performance:

Unfortunately for Charles, he did it Monday night in his first game back at Arrowhead as a member of the Broncos. Charles signed with Denver this year after being released by the Chiefs in February.

He hoped to make an impact, but the Chiefs’ Marcus Peters stripped the ball, grabbed it and returned it for a touchdown. Take a look:

The only down side? Peters tried to dunk the ball over the crossbar, but he touched it which is a no-no.

