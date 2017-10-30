Deja vu? Jamaal Charles’ fumble returned for TD in his first game back in KC

2:35 Dashcam video shows deputy in Minnesota hitting a deer at over 100 mph Pause

0:21 Racist graffiti seen on Longview church entrance

0:51 High school senior with cerebral palsy scores 80-yard rushing touchdown

2:38 A free textbook movement is taking hold at UMKC

1:30 Buying concert tickets online in KC is complicated. Here are some tips

30:27 President Trump delivers speech to the 2017 Values Voter Summit

0:37 Are Chiefs fans prepared for the cold weather at Arrowhead?

1:51 Police are investigating burglary, arson and vandalism at south KC church

1:40 Murder victims families rally at The Plaza