Astros’ bullpen collapse had fans sadly recalling Royals’ comeback in 2015 playoffs

The Astros held a 2-1 series lead against the Yankees in the American League Championship Series and had a four-run lead in Game 4 on Tuesday after a solid start by Lance McCullers. However, Houston’s bullpen imploded and the Yankees rallied for a 6-4 victory.
If you think that sounds like Game 4 of the 2015 American League Division Series against the Royals, you are not alone. McCullers also started that day and the Royals were down by four runs late before rallying for a 9-6 win.
The only thing missing this time was the ill-advised celebratory tweet from the Texas governor, but that was because Houston couldn’t have closed out the series on Tuesday.
Billy Witz of the New York Times wrote: “If Tuesday’s loss proves to be the Astros’ undoing in this series, it will be another Game 4 eighth-inning boogeyman they must confront. With a chance to close out a division series two years ago at home against the Kansas City Royals, the Astros unraveled, blowing a four-run lead in the eighth inning before eventually losing, 9-6. The Royals won Game 5 two days later and went on to win the World Series.
“The similarities on Tuesday were hard to miss.”
Astros fans certainly noticed.
Anyone remember the ‘15 #royals game? This feels the same way. #astros #yankees #HOUvsNYY— John Harrison (@jpharrison05) October 18, 2017
I was at that game terrible feeling— Danny (@salinasdanny) October 18, 2017
Yup game 4 against the Royals all over again, man it sure does hurt like hell— HA1 (@Showrrea1Astros) October 18, 2017
They may make $, but it’s a team of amateurs. This loss is almost as bad as game against Royals 2 years ago with C. Gomez dancing in dugout.— thebluecollarscholar (@bcscholar) October 18, 2017
Lance McCullers started '15 ALDS gm 4 vs KC: Astros collapsed in the 8th— Rudy (@asap_rudyy) October 18, 2017
Lance McCullers started '17 ALCS gm 4: Astros collapsed in the 8th
Astros relievers do it again just like two years ago vs KC Royals https://t.co/wkiLTLUKUn— Tommy Lee (@Tbomber83) October 18, 2017
This is bringing back Royals series vibes.let’s see if the vets brought in and can calm this team down and we win this series like we should— Britt (@britanyc027) October 18, 2017
That 8th inning reminded me of the Royals 8th inning vs the Astros in 2015!!— Anthony Geronimo (@ATXANT10) October 18, 2017
disgraceful. This city cannot with big games We will lose this series Reminiscent of the Royals series. Had it in the bag and choked— Charlie Bell (@Charlie4POTUS) October 18, 2017
It's Astros vs Royals 2015 all over again....♂️♂️♂️— Ian (@IanEspi21) October 18, 2017
Having flashbacks to Royals postseason game 2 yrs ago. All of a sudden our bullpen forgot how to get outs. #ASTROS— Jay Wiley (@Wileyatx) October 18, 2017
The game had an eerie similarity to pivotal 2015 KC Div series game 4. The inability to hold a lead w the closers is Astro's Achilles heel.— MoscaNoche (@ElMoscanoche) October 18, 2017
This feels like the Royals game again. This bullpen. SMH— brodhump6 (@KUblowz4evr) October 18, 2017
The New York Royals. Starting to get tired of these bloop hits. #Astros— George Martin (@Martillo42) October 17, 2017
It's obvious the Astros can not handle the big moment, 2015 ALDS. Blown 4 run late vs. KC. Lose game and series. Now tonight's disaster.— Jim Measel (@dameas) October 18, 2017
