Chiefs’ Chris Conley speaks out on Twitter about violence in Charlottesville

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

August 13, 2017 2:22 PM

Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley took to Twitter in response to the violence Saturday in Charlottesville, Va.

James Alex Fields Jr., 20, was arrested Saturday, the Associated Press reported, and charged with driving a car into a crowd of counter-protests during a rally. It happened during a white nationalist rally.

One woman was killed and several others injured.

Conley, who previously spoke out about a man who was shot by a Tulsa police officer, posted a series of messages Saturday after the disturbing video of the incident:

“Hate is learned, hence hate is taught. Love can be learned also. It’s sad to see so many people who think this country is only for ‘them’.

“Even sadder is today is the first day some people are acknowledging the ugly head of hatred and racism.

“It’s been here. Some of us have experienced it all the while. And in public ignorance this hatred has grown and festered.

“The loss of life today is tragic. Maybe this will wake some and unite others to see what people have been talking about for some time.”

One person who was responded to Conley wrote: “All humans are born with a predisposition to love and crave love. It is NOT a learnt trait.”

Conley’s response was: “Ah yes but we can be taught to tolerate and love beyond the point where our understanding ends.”

On Sunday, Conley also took note that some were upset that Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch sat during the national anthem before a preseason game on Saturday night.

Conley wrote: “The fact that some people are more mad about beast mode sitting than events that lead to the death of someone yesterday is telling.”

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

