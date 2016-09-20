Chiefs’ Chris Conley weighs in on Tulsa police shooting, anthem protests, U.S. flag

One of the biggest stories this week has been the shooting death of Terence Crutcher by a police officer in Tulsa, Okla.
The dashcam and helicopter videos from the encounter on Friday are troubling.
Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley tweeted his disappointment about Crutcher’s death.
Can't believe I just heard about #TerranceCutcher. Let's be better America.— Chris Conley (@_flight17_) September 20, 2016
Conley also took note that this death won’t garner the same attention as the Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt divorce or Colin Kaepernick’s national-anthem protest.
Sad that some people are more upset with @Kaepernick7 protest and Brad and Angelina than the loss of a life.— Chris Conley (@_flight17_) September 20, 2016
That drew a number of responses on Twitter and Conley exchanged tweets with a user named Tallulah_River.
@Tallulah_River I'm sorry but when patriotism is more important to you than seeking justice or awareness then there my friend lies a problem— Chris Conley (@_flight17_) September 20, 2016
@Tallulah_River that may be. But that is the method chosen whether you agree or disagree. So why not focus on the issues— Chris Conley (@_flight17_) September 20, 2016
Conley then offered his thoughts on the U.S. flag, and again answered a tweet from Tallulah_River.
The flag has some not so great things associated with it too. I am from a military family. I respect our country but we can't be dismissive.— Chris Conley (@_flight17_) September 20, 2016
@Tallulah_River my dad is a vet. I have vets in my family. I love them dearly. For them service was about the people not just a flag.— Chris Conley (@_flight17_) September 20, 2016
This led to more talk about the U.S. flag and more questions for Conley, who answered a few:
@_flight17_ everything & everyone has positives & negatives associated. IMO you don't shun the flag.— TC (@Dawgfan) September 20, 2016
@Dawgfan I never said shun it. Just know take note that we do have issues— Chris Conley (@_flight17_) September 20, 2016
@_flight17_ ...things then Get Involved through the processes that change laws and protocols. EDUCATE w/out HATE.— Tallulah~River (@Tallulah_River) September 20, 2016
@Tallulah_River no hate here. And you are spot on. I am doing those things already and will continue to be involved.— Chris Conley (@_flight17_) September 20, 2016
@_flight17_ We respect & honor the flag because of the history seen, both the good & the bad. It represents OUR family & shld be embraced. pic.twitter.com/IPu570U5e1— Kevin McCann (@McCann_Kevin1) September 20, 2016
@McCann_Kevin1 although I may agree, some people don't share your sentiment. Some people are hurting and afraid. They want answers or change— Chris Conley (@_flight17_) September 20, 2016
@_flight17_ Unfortunately attacks on the flag (regardless of intent) turn people away from a cause that shld bring all together. Sad times..— Kevin McCann (@McCann_Kevin1) September 20, 2016
@McCann_Kevin1 the same could be said about civilian deaths. These are hard times— Chris Conley (@_flight17_) September 20, 2016
@_flight17_ Agree. Change is needed, no doubt. Keep up the hard work. Fellow UGA alum....good luck and #GoDawgs.— Kevin McCann (@McCann_Kevin1) September 20, 2016
