For Pete's Sake

September 20, 2016 1:35 PM

Chiefs’ Chris Conley weighs in on Tulsa police shooting, anthem protests, U.S. flag

By Pete Grathoff

One of the biggest stories this week has been the shooting death of Terence Crutcher by a police officer in Tulsa, Okla.

The dashcam and helicopter videos from the encounter on Friday are troubling.

Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley tweeted his disappointment about Crutcher’s death.

Conley also took note that this death won’t garner the same attention as the Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt divorce or Colin Kaepernick’s national-anthem protest.

That drew a number of responses on Twitter and Conley exchanged tweets with a user named Tallulah_River.

Conley then offered his thoughts on the U.S. flag, and again answered a tweet from Tallulah_River.

This led to more talk about the U.S. flag and more questions for Conley, who answered a few:

For Pete's Sake

