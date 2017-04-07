Barbecue is on a lot of different foods at Kauffman Stadium, from funnel cakes to salads

Man, wouldn’t you love to know what didn’t make the cut?
The Royals on Friday opened up the Diamond Club to introduce some of the new foods that will be offered at Kauffman Stadium. And there are some truly unusual offerings.
James Mehne, who in his fourth year as Aramark’s Executive Chef, said that there are a lot of recipes that are tried out before each season, but only 25 percent make the cut.
This year what did make the cut includes the Pork Patty Melt. Sounds straight forward, right? Nope. It’s a funnel cake topped with barbecue pulled pork, shredded cheese, fried onions, cole slaw and a jalapeno popper skewer.
“It’s fun, it’s whimsical, it takes a little bit of all different parts of our ballpark here and puts it into one,” Mehne said. “We try to do some fun, crazy, exciting new items every year. The fans love the funnel cake ... they love our house-smoked barbecue. We sell a ton of it every game, so why not mix and match the two: sweet, savory, salty, spicy, smoky, into one nice sandwich.”
This being Kansas City, Mehne likes to make sure barbecue is an ingredient in a number of foods, whether it’s the Barbecue Chophouse Salad or the funnel cake creation.
“There are dozens (of barbecue creations) throughout the stadium,” Mehne said. “We try and have a little barbecue inspiration in almost every restaurant we have. Try and put that local flair in there.”
Those restaurants include Craft and Draft, the Rivals bar, the Crown Club, the Diamond Club and the executive suites.
But it’s not all barbecue. People may already have heard of one of the new hot dogs that people will be able to find at The K: the Sunrise Dog.
“The Sunrise Dog, which is a farm fresh fried egg, some crisp bacon and sausage gravy, that one got a lot of media attention,” Mehne said. “It went global really quick.”
But fear not, traditionalists. You can get some of the old fan favorites.
“We have our basic stadium staples, our peanuts, our Cracker Jack, our hot dogs, our nachos,” Mehne said. “But we have a little bit of everything here.”
Indeed.
Here are some of the options the Royals highlighted:
Pork Patty Melt
Funnel cake topped with barbecue pulled pork, shredded cheese, fried onions, cole slaw and a jalapeno popper skewer. Available at section 206.
Cuban Dog
A hot dog with pulled pork, sliced ham, Swiss cheese, mustard and pickles. Available at Sections 208, 247.
Sunrise Dog
This is a hot dog with cheddar cheese, a fried egg and white sausage gravy. Available at Sections 208, 247.
Chicken Bacon Smoke Stak
Waffle fries, smoked chicken, bacon creme sauce, red pepper relish, scallions and sour cream. Available at section 239.
Burnt End Chili Burger
A brisket burger with bacon, burnt-end chili, black pepper bacon aioli. Available at Section 225.
Barbecue Chophouse Salad
Smoke jalapeno, corn and black bean relish, pepper jack, cornbread crouton and barbecue ranch. Available at Section 203.
Summer Spinach Salad
Strawberries, blueberries, goat cheese, spiced pecans, poppy seed vinaigrette. Available at Section 203.
