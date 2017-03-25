KU’s Elite Eight struggles continue under coach Bill Self

Kansas played in the Elite Eight on Saturday for the seventh time since Bill Self took over the program in 2003, and lost for the fifth time. A look back at its history in the round:
2004: No. 3 Georgia Tech 79, No. 4 Kansas 71
J.R. Giddens hit a game-tying three-pointer to send it to overtime in St. Louis, helping Kansas erase a seven-point deficit over the final 4 minutes. But Georgia Tech outscored KU 13-5 in the overtime period and moved on to the Final Four. Jarrett Jack poured in 29 points for Georgia Tech.
2007: No. 2 UCLA 68, No. 1 Kansas 55
Following back-to-back first-round exits, Kansas claimed a No. 1 seed after winning the Big 12 tournament and reached the Elite Eight. But in UCLA’s home state, the Jayhawks missed 19 shots in the paint and finished with their lowest scoring output of the season.
2008: No. 1 Kansas 59, No. 10 Davidson 57
Stephen Curry passed up the final shot.
Kansas reached its first Final Four under Self after surviving an upset bid from tournament darling Davidson, which was led by future NBA MVP Curry.
Curry scored 25 points, but on the final possession, he was double-teamed by Brandon Rush and Sherron Collins, forcing him to dish a pass to Jason Richards, whose game-winning attempt failed to draw iron.
2011: No. 11 VCU 71, No. 1 Kansas 61
The biggest upset of the bunch.
Virginia Commonwealth, which many believed should have never been in the tournament, stunned a Kansas group that had won its previous three tournament games by an average of 18 points. VCU led by 18 before Kansas cut it to two points with 13 minutes left, but the Jayhawks never drew even.
2012: No. 2 Kansas 80, No. 1 North Carolina 67
Kansas bested Roy Williams, its former coach, for the second time. After a 47-47 halftime score, Kansas held North Carolina to 20 points in the second half. Self used a triangle-and-two defense to stifle the top-seeded Tar Heels, who did not make a bucket over the final 5 minutes, 46 seconds. Tyshawn Taylor scored 22 points for KU.
2016: No. 2 Villanova 64, No. 1 Kansas 59
The Villanova defense was the story of the 2016 tournament, and the Wildcats harassed the No. 1 overall seed on the perimeter.
KU guard Devonte’ Graham made 5 of 9 three-pointers before fouling out, but the rest of the Jayhawks combined to make only 1 of 13 attempts from long range. The KU bench did not score against the eventual national champions.
2017: No. 3 Oregon 74, No. 1 Kansas 60
Inside the Sprint Center in downtown Kansas City, Oregon used the hot hand of Tyler Dorsey and the inside presence of Jordan Bell to advance to its first Final Four since it won the inaugural NCAA tournament in 1939.
While Oregon cooled after halftime, a KU team that shot 41 percent on three-pointers for the season made only 1 of 15 attempts in the second half.
