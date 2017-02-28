For Pete's Sake

February 28, 2017 8:16 AM

Frank Mason’s son stole the hearts of KU fans when dad talked about him in pregame speech

Kansas fans let out a huge cheer during senior Frank Mason’s speech before the Jayhawks’ game against Oklahoma on Monday night.

Mason acknowledged his family, and that included his 5-year-old son, Amari. It was the first time Amari was going to see his dad play, and the fans at Allen Fieldhouse let him know how happy they were to see him. Well, Amari didn’t know what to do with the spotlight on him. That just made the fans applaud even more, and Amari tried to hide his face.

It was a cute moment (video from @FanSportsClips on Twitter).

Here is what Mason said about Amari:

“He’s shy just like me. He’s shy just like me. But I’m happy to have him here. He means the world to me. Everything I do is for you. I want you to grow up having a better life than I had. You really help me to become a better man and a better father everyday. I love you.”

KU’s Carlton Bragg got a shout-out from ‘SportsCenter,’ but not for a good reason

 

KU's Frank Mason delivers his farewell speech on Senior Night

KU senior point man Frank Mason delivers his farewell speech to a packed Allen Fieldhouse after the Jayhawks beat OU 73-63.

Rich Sugg The Kansas City Star
 

