Frank Mason’s son stole the hearts of KU fans when dad talked about him in pregame speech

Kansas fans let out a huge cheer during senior Frank Mason’s speech before the Jayhawks’ game against Oklahoma on Monday night.
Mason acknowledged his family, and that included his 5-year-old son, Amari. It was the first time Amari was going to see his dad play, and the fans at Allen Fieldhouse let him know how happy they were to see him. Well, Amari didn’t know what to do with the spotlight on him. That just made the fans applaud even more, and Amari tried to hide his face.
It was a cute moment (video from @FanSportsClips on Twitter).
mattclapp: Frank Mason addresses son ESPN SportsCenter https://t.co/5vSQdTj0rZ pic.twitter.com/b79kvVhSvq— FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) February 28, 2017
Here is what Mason said about Amari:
“He’s shy just like me. He’s shy just like me. But I’m happy to have him here. He means the world to me. Everything I do is for you. I want you to grow up having a better life than I had. You really help me to become a better man and a better father everyday. I love you.”
