Blair Kerkhoff: KU’s Frank Mason looking to go where Wilt didn’t

Kansas guard Frank Mason is looking to become something Wilt Chamberlain never was and Danny Manning only partially became.
College basketball’s consensus national player of the year is an award that has eluded one of the game’s most storied programs.
Mason could change that. His senior season has been defined by consistency and clutch moments, and Monday’s effort in the Jayhawks’ 73-63 comeback victory over Oklahoma will not hurt his chances.
Trailing by 12 to the league’s last-place team with 10 minutes remaining, Mason helped lead the charge and finished with 23 points and six assists. With less than one minute remaining, fans chanted “MVP, MVP.” With 9.8 seconds remaining, Mason was subbed out for the final time at Allen Fieldhouse to more chants, as tears streamed down his face.
Mason scored in double figures in all but one game this season while averaging 20.2 points, 4.9 assists and 4.1 rebounds going into Monday’s game. His three-point percentage of 50.4 leads the Big 12 and is a testament to his work ethic. Mason shot 32.7 from deep as a freshman.
His game-winning jumper against Duke in the second game was a tone-setter, KU coach Bill Self has said, and the Jayhawks wouldn’t have posted amazing comeback victories against West Virginia and Baylor without Mason’s all-around play. Those victories paved the way for the program’s 13th straight Big 12 championship.
The race appears close among Mason, Purdue’s Caleb Swanigan, Villanova’s Josh Hart and UCLA’s Lonzo Ball. Some years, the top awards distributed to multiple players makes sense, and this could be one of those seasons.
Still, Mason should be a slight front runner, and not just the best player on the newly minted top-ranked team theory. He is on track to become Kansas’ first 20-point-per-game scorer since Wayne Simien in 2005, and only the third since Manning in 1988. He’s the favorite to become the Big 12 player of the year.
His back story also would play well on the awards circuit. Mason signed a letter of intent to Towson State out of Petersburg, Va., High. But he suffered a bout of senioritis, failing a class, and enrolled in prep school. His play and options improved and Mason joined the 2013 recruiting class that included Andrew Wiggins, Joel Embiid, Wayne Selden, Brannen Greene and Conner Frankamp. Mason, the only player on this year’s team from that class, was the lowest-rated prospect.
Winning top national honors — one of the awards named for James Naismith, John Wooden, Oscar Robertson and Adolph Rupp and others like the Associated Press, Sporting News and NABC — can also require fortunate timing.
In years when a Kansas player could be considered the nation’s best, someone else was deemed a little better. Thomas Robinson dominated the conference in 2012, but the national awards rightfully went to Kentucky’s Anthony Davis.
In 1997, Raef LaFrentz was the top player on a team that spent nearly the entire season ranked first. That also happened to be Tim Duncan’s senior season at Wake Forest.
In retrospect, the case can be made for Kansas suiting up the nation’s top player in two years, in 1957 and 1988. And the Jayhawks still come up short in the trophy case.
In the mid-1950s only United Press International, out of business since 1996, selected a player of the year. It had to be difficult then with no television presence for the game but there could be no argument with some of the choices, like San Francisco’s Bill Russell in 1956 and Cincinnati’s Oscar Robertson in 1958.
The 1957 decision was interesting to say the least. The honor went to Columbia guard Chet Forte, who was outstanding for a team that finished 18-6 and third in the Ivy League. Forte, who went on to television fame as the first director of “Monday Night Football,” averaged 29.7 points as a senior.
Averaging 29.6 points and 18.3 rebounds that season was Chamberlain. As a sophomore he led the Jayhawks to a conference title and 24-3 record that ended with a triple overtime loss to North Carolina in the NCAA title game.
Chamberlain made all six media All-America teams that year, Forte made three of them.
If Chamberlain and Kansas felt slighted by the call that year, nobody said much, if anything. But if arguably the greatest player in KU history, having the better of his two varsity seasons, wasn’t good enough to become national player of the year, who would be?
Manning, sort of. By 1988, the number of major player of the year awards had grown to seven, and Manning won three of them — Naismith, Wooden and NABC — in what probably stands as the most productive season in school history, one that ended with the national title. Bradley’s Hersey Hawkins took the other four.
Two other Kansas players have won a top national award. Getting a slice of the attention were Drew Gooden in 2002, when he shared the NABC honor, and Nick Collison a year later, when he was chosen top player by the NABC.
With top player voting occurring over the next few weeks, Mason appears to be headed in the right direction to grab more than a piece of the prize.
