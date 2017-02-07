Royals forecast to finish last in AL Central in 2017 by PECOTA projections

We’ve come to expect a few things in early February.
The groundhog. The Super Bowl. The dismal prediction for the Royals season from PECOTA, the baseball projection system.
Well, the numbers aren’t kind to the Royals again.
Baseball Prospectus forecasts a 69-win season for the Royals in 2017 and a last-place finish in the American League Central. And it’s a distant fifth-place finish, six games behind the rebuilding Chicago White Sox.
A year ago, the PECOTA projection was right about one thing in the American League Central: The Indians were picked to win the division and that they did. However, the Royals exceeded their projection of a 76-86 record and a last-place finish in the Central.
Instead, the Royals were 81-81 and third in the division. That continued a trend of (depending on your view) overachieving Royals seasons or wrong predictions.
In 2015, the PECOTA system forecast the then-defending American League champion Royals to win 72 games. Instead, the Royals rolled to a 95-67 record and, of course, won the World Series that season.
In 2014, the Royals were projected to finish 79-83. The won 89 games, were a wild-card team and advanced to the World Series.
In 2013, PECOTA projected a 76-win season for the Royals, but they beat that by 10 games (86-76).
PECOTA was the brainchild of Nate Silver, who is well-known for his work at FiveThirtyEight.com. It was created in 2003 and named after former Royals infielder Bill Pecota.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments