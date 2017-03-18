Blair Kerkhoff: Kansas vs. Michigan State is not about the seeds

No Kansas-Michigan State game deserves to be perceived by seed.

The Jayhawks are the No. 1 in the Midwest, the Spartans the No. 9. Ones are favored to roll in these games, Villanova’s loss to Wisconsin on Saturday upsetting the East bracket to the contrary. The top-seed won this game 115 times in 128 attempts from 1985-2016.

But when this or any meeting in the NCAA Tournament involves two of the most successful programs and among the most recognizable and popular brands, when one coach is in the Naismith Hall of Fame and the other is a finalist in his first year of eligibility, seeds rank down the list of defining matchup characteristics.

Kansas coach Bill Self, the Naismith Hall finalist, understood this the moment the bracket was announced.

“I’m seeing Michigan State in the 8-9 game, and I’m going what kind of joke is this?” Self said.

The Spartans have been a nemesis for Self and KU. Michigan State is the only program that has played a Self-coach team least 10 times and owns a winning record (7-5) against him. At Kansas, Self is 2-4 in those games, including a loss in the 2009 Sweet 16 along with both meetings in the Champions Classic.