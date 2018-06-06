Fishing report: Nineteen-pound channel cat caught at Wyandotte

Here is the fishing report for Kansas and Missouri lakes and reservoirs for the week of June 6, 2018.
Missouri
BULL SHOALS: mid to upper 80s, clear, about 9.5 feet high. Outlook: Del Colvin Guide Service: Bass – most are in post spawn and a top water bite has started, try spooks, poppers, or buzz baits. Deep bite is starting on a drop shot and bass are schooling up on shad. Walleye – good and hitting bottom bouncers in 20-30 feet, but bite is dependent on sunshine and wind. Below the dam: John Berry of Berry Bros. Guide Service reports: the White has fished much better. The hot spot has been Rim Shoals. There are caddis coming off. The hot flies were olive woolly buggers (#8, #10), Y2Ks (#14, #12), prince nymphs (#14), zebra midges (black with silver wire and silver bead or red with silver wire and silver bead #16, #18), pheasant tails (#14), ruby midges (#18), root beer midges (#18), pink and cerise San Juan worms (#10), and sowbugs (#16). Double fly nymph rigs have been very effective (my current favorite is a red fox squirrel nymph (#14) with a ruby midge (#18) suspended below it. Use weight to get your flies down.
TANEYCOMO: 48 degrees, clear, low flow in the mornings with increases to 2-4 units most of the afternoon Outlook: Lilleys’ Landing reports: no real change, fishing activity has remained the same. They've been drawing the lake down over night so in the mornings the lake is unusually low, use caution! Fishing has been very good overall. There are a lot of Rainbows in the lake and they are bigger than normal. They’re still wanting to chase something, especially early in the mornings. Spoons and spinners are working well, either throwing and reeling them in or trolling behind the boat. Trolling crank baits has been doing well with bigger fish. The Berkley Pink PowerWorm is still a must for anyone struggling to catch fish. Fish it 4-5 feet deep early in the morning, then move it deeper as the sun gets higher in the sky, around 7-8 feet deep. Use 2-pound line as tippet for more bites, but 4-pound is ok. Sculpin/Ginger and Sculpin/peach 1/16th oz Marabou jigs are catching big numbers of rainbows below and above Fall Creek in the mornings. Use bigger jigs when water is running more. The jig and float method with either a sculpin or ginger micro jig, on 2-pound tippet is catching good numbers of rainbows. A #16 to #18 weighted gray scud or a San Juan Worm or a Mega Worm should also work well, or try a Zebra Midge and a soft hackle if they are rising on midges. Wading below the dam, try the same flies.
NORFORK: 85. degrees, clear, about 6.5 feet high. Outlook: Bink’s Guide Service reports: walleye – have really turned on in 28 feet on the flats, many limits are being caught using Bink’s Spoons; stripers – moving deeper and showing up in 50-60 feet, topwater bite has slowed down; crappie – done spawning and scattered, check under docks; bass - fair on topwater baits, flukes and jerk baits. In the mornings, work the shallow water that has sunken brush. As sun gets high, move to 10-20 feet and work the bottom with your plastics.
LONGVIEW: upper 70s/low 80s, very clear (about 6-8 feet), normal. Outlook: Longview Marina reports: bluegill and crappie have been biting well around the marina. The sizes on crappie has been on the smaller side. Folks are picking up walleyes jigging minnnows and trolling. No weekend or Wednesday dock fishing available until the fall. Fishing is available from the marina between 7am-8:00pm Monday through Friday.
POMME DE TERRE: low to mid 80s, clear, about 3 feet high. Outlook: Muskie Guide Service reports: running 1,000 cubic feet of water. Fishing has continued to be very slow. Thermocline is still sitting at about 24 feet.
LAKE OF THE OZARKS: 85 degrees, clear, about normal. Outlook: Gier’s Bass Pro reports: most fish are out in the main lake and in brush piles. Crappie – look for them 15-20 feet deep on minnows and jigs. Some reports of catching them trolling a crankbait in the main channel. Bass – will be in the same areas as the crappie and on main lake points, try using 10-inch worms, brush hogs, and jigs. The best bite has been at night. Still not much word on catfish.
REED AREA: 78 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Department of Conservation reports: bluegill - fair on worms; largemouth bass - fair on a variety of baits, try plastics or jigs along the bottom; channel catfish - good on chicken liver and prepared baits; all other species - slow.
STOCKTON: 85 degrees, very clear, 2.5 feet high. Outlook: Stockton Lake Guide Service reports: crappie – fair on flicker shad suspended at 15 feet of water; walleye – very good on jigs and crawlers in 14-17 feet of water; bass – very good on spinnerbaits and plastics along chunk rock banks in 8-12 feet of water; catfish – good on spawning areas using worms and cut bait.
JACOMO: low 80s, clear with a little cloudiness to it, about normal Outlook: Lee’s Summit Area Fishing Facebook group reports: crappie – numerous reports of anglers having great success trolling small crank baits and finding fish down 10-15 feet; largemouth – fair to good on spinnerbaits, jigs and shiners, also try throwing a Ned Rig along gravelly drop offs and flats; channel catfish – fair on cut shad or liver, moving in along the banks on near rocky drop offs; bluegill – good on waxworms, crickets, or small pieces of nightcrawler; walleye – fair to good trolling crankbaits or vertical jigging night crawlers around windy points.
BLUE SPRINGS: low 80s, clear, about normal Outlook: Forty Woods Bait & Tackle reports: crappie – fair over main lake brush on shiners and jigs; largemouth – fair to good on shiners or jigs worked along rocky banks; channel catfish – fair on cut shad, liver or nightcrawlers; bluegill – good on waxworms, crickets, and riverworms; hybrids – slow to fair trolling around the dam, look for them around the Blow Hole in early mornings after a rain.
TABLE ROCK: 83 degrees, clear, about normal. Outlook: Eric Prey of Focused Fishing Guide Service reports: bass – good to very good. The top water bite early in the morning is lasting about an hour or a little longer if it’s cloudy. Fish are starting to move deeper during the day and can be caught on a Ned Rig or Shaky Head, but the best bite has been on a drop shot rig 20-30 feet deep on main lake gravel points. White bass – good if you can find them, try having a jigging spoon or top water tied on so you can cast to them quickly when they start schooling; bluegill – really moving onto beds up in the rivers and behind boat docks.
TRUMAN: upper 70s, murky, 1.5 feet high. Outlook: Jeff Faulkenberry’s Endless Season Guide Service reports: crappie – starting to move out on flats and picking them up deeper, 16 feet down suspended in 25-40 feet water around shad balls. Minnows, jigs, or; catfish – fair but is day to day, getting ready to start spawning; White bass/hybrids – have been very good, look for them on main lake humps. Many people doing well on hybrids using live perch or shad.
SMITHVILLE: high 70s/ low 80s, clear, 1.8 feet low. Outlook: Burton’s Bait and Tackle reports: much of the activity has remained the same. Bass – have been very good on brush hogs or jigs on both the main lake and in the rivers, look for 8 feet or less of water; walleye - have continued biting well. Try near shallow, main lake points using crank baits, rattle traps, night crawlers on a bottom bouncer, and Flicker Shad crank baits in 10 feet or less. Crappie – are still pretty slow. They are deeper now and moving into their summer pattern. Catfish – excellent with channels moving in shallow to feed on crappie eggs. Some big flatheads have been caught on goldfish in the past week. Blues are being picked up too.
MOZINGO LAKE: mid to upper 70s, 1-3 feet of clarity, 4 feet low. Outlook: Fishing With Nordbye YouTube channel reports: fishing activity has remained relatively the same. Bass – good near points and shallow wood. Most fish are in postspawn. Try using Texas rigs and jigs jigs up shallow, as well as chatterbaits and squarebills. On points, drag a wobble head style bait along the bottom. They have been hitting a Tightlines UV Whisker Beaver style bait on the Texas rig and wobble head. Crappie – good and the spawn is over. They are migrating back out to deeper water. Try fishing next to deeper trees in coves toward main lake or brush piles. The bite has been good. Most crappie are 7-8" with an occasional crappie between 10-14". Crappie jigs or minnows are best. Bluegill – good and getting better. They are getting ready to spawn and they are up shallow in the backs of coves. Best baits are worms, crickets, and panfish jigs.
Kansas
SHAWNEE MISSION PARK: 83 degrees, murky, normal. Outlook: Johnson County Park and Recreation District reports: trout – poor, try Powerbait or small spinners; crappie/panfish – fair on small plastics or rooster tail spinners; catfish –good on liver, cut bait, or dough bait; bass/wipers – fair to good on plastics and jigs.
KILL CREEK PARK: 83 degrees, murky, normal. Outlook: Johnson County Park and Recreation District reports: trout – poor, try Powerbait; catfish – good on chicken liver, cut bait, or dough bait; crappie/panfish – fair on worms, small plastics and spinners; bass – good on plastics or jigs.
COFFEY COUNTY: hot water outlet - 102, main lake – 88 degrees, clear, about normal. Outlook: Coffey County reports: smallmouth – good using crankbaits, jerkbaits or 4” stick worms rigged wacky style or 4” tubes fished around rocky habitat such as points and sharp drop offs; white bass – continue to slow down, but still can be found on crankbaits, grubs, bucktail jigs and small spinners thrown around wind-blown shorelines or points; wipers – slow to fair and caught on similar methods as whites; crappie – slow; catfish – fair to good for both channels and blue cats on cut bait; all other species – no reports.
MELVERN: 78 degrees, visibility around 6 feet, about 1.25 feet low. Outlook: Melvern Lake Marina reports: crappie – fair with anglers finding a few keepers in and around established brush piles and in Turkey Creek west of the State Park. Dark jigs and minnows are still best. Smallmouth - good along the shoreline and rip rap face of the dam using spoons and shallow crankbaits. Several around the docks being caught on minnows. White bass - fair to good lake wide on jigs and minnows. Channel catfish - good to very good using nightcrawlers and minnows or cut bait lake wide. Blue Catfish - fair on cut bait and crappie entrails. Walleye – good, all sizes have been very active with several keepers caught on the northwest end of the lake in the shallow flats while trolling with small crankbaits or nightcrawlers.
CLINTON: 79 degrees, murky, about normal. Outlook: Clinton Marina reports: crappie – fair to good around the docks and shoreline in 12 feet of water; catfish – have been hearing more and more being caught in last week using nightcrawlers and minnows; all other species – no reports. Courtesy docks at all boat ramps in Bloomington Park are in the water and ready for use.
POMONA: upper 70s, clear, about 1 foot low. Outlook: Lighthouse Bay Marina reports: catfish – have really picked up in the last week; walleye – good, white bass/wipers – a few reports in the last week; crappie – have been slow; all other species – slow or no reports.
PERRY: upper 70s/low 80s, clear (north end was little more stained), about 1 foot low Outlook: Don and Tom’s Bait and Tackle reports: much of the activity has remained the same. channel catfish - good on the rocks using worms, shrimp, or prepared baits; crappie – evening bite has seen the best activity, 8-10 feet deep near brush on black/chartreuse and red/chartreuse; all other species – no reports.
MILFORD: 77 degrees, mostly clear, about 1 foot low Outlook: Kansas Department of Wildlife reports: catfish – fair to good along channel ledges on cut bait, worms, and shrimp; crappie – fair 10 feet deep near points, brush, and spawning bays on jigs and minnows; walleye – fair to good on and near flats or points using jigs, worms, and crankbaits; white bass/wipers – good along windy rocky banks and points chasing shad, try deer hair jigs, spoons, jigs, crankbaits and topwater; smallmouth – good near gravel/rock points and pockets on jigs and crankbaits; largemouth – good near points and coves with brush/rock on jerk baits, jigs and spinnerbaits.
HILLSDALE: 78 degrees, clear, about normal. Outlook: Jayhawk Marina reports: crappie – fair on minnows around the dock 8-15 feet deep, spawn is over and they are starting to move back deeper; channel catfish – excellent on chicken liver, worms, or dough bait on the bottom; walleye – biting well on worms along points and flats; all other species – no reports. The fishing dock opens at 7am, kids 12 and under are free.
LA CYGNE: 86 degrees at hot water outlet, clear, high. Outlook: Linn County Park reports: Bass – tournament over the weekend every person had a 5-bag limit and winning bag was 24 pounds. Catfish – a 48-pound flathead was caught in the last week. Big blues continue to be caught.
GLEN ELDER (WACONDA LAKE): mid to upper 70s, clear, about normal. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks and Tourism reports: crappie – fair to good. These fish normally spawn in 3 to 5 feet of water, but with the clear water on the lower end of the reservoir they may be spawning from 6-10 feet deep. Anglers should target the state park coves, creeks, and coves on the south side of the reservoir with flooded habitat. Casting a minnow or slowly retrieving a jig under a bobber in spawning areas will yield the best results this time of year. Not all crappie spawn at once so anglers can also find fish staging in 10-15 feet over water around brush. Walleye – good with several limits reported over past couple of weeks. Anglers are also reporting lots of shorts to go along with the keepers. Best reports have come from Gibbs Point in 20 feet of water, but fishing around the Cawker City causeway and Wally World are also good bets. Anchoring up on old foundations seems to be working well for a mixed bag of walleye, crappie and white bass. Jig and worm and jig and minnow are both working well. White bass/wipers – good to excellent with white bass actively spawning now. Look for spawning males around rocky shorelines and along the dam. Kastmasters, spoons, slabs, roadrunners, and Rattletraps will all work well. There are also some whites being caught up the rivers near the log jams using white twistertails. Other anglers have reported catching whites and big wipers trolling around Walnut Creek, the south bluffs, and along the dam. The bite typically picks up just before dark and anglers should target areas on the north shore with a south wind blowing in. Black bass – good to excellent with the smallmouth still in spawning mode, which means they are going to be found shallow and feed aggressively on most baits. The largemouth bass have also moved in shallow and can be caught using spinnerbaits, soft plastics, crankbaits, and Ned Rigs. Remember, there is a 21-inch length limit on smallmouth bass and an 18-inch length limit on largemouth bass. All fish less than those lengths should be immediately released with care. Catfish – good. Anglers have been catching very good numbers of catfish in 2-3 feet of water around cove shorelines using shrimp and worms fished on the bottom. Look for these fish to be concentrated around flooded timber and vegetation. The spawn is not too far away and the fish will be moving to the rocky banks shortly for this annual event. They can easily be caught using a leech or a worm fished under a bobber in 2-3 feet of water around the Cawker City causeway, Granite Creek causeway, and rocky shorelines in the state park area.
TUTTLE CREEK: 78 degrees, clear, 0.3 feet high Outlook: Kansas Department of Wildlife reports: crappie – fair to good on jigs or minnows in 2-5 feet of water along any rocky banks or towards the backs of coves in the lower part of the reservoir. Look for fish to begin moving out deeper now that the spawn is wrapping up. Largemouth bass – slow, but coves in the southern third of the reservoir have decent populations of bass and McIntyre Cove tends to produce the best. White bass – fair along the dam and rocky points; catfish – fair, try cut bait or liver. Be sure to check any blue catfish for a yellow tag in its back and report the tag number and the general location of the catch to (785) 539-7941 or ely.sprenkle@ks.gov. A big THANK YOU to all who report their catch! Saugeye – fair and the river pond has been the best place for them so far this year. There is a 15-inch minimum length limit on the reservoir, but it does not apply to saugeye in the river pond or at the “tubes”.
WYANDOTTE: 83 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Wyandotte Boat Rental reports: one angler caught a 19-pound channel catfish in the past week, catfish are biting well in general; bluegill – have been very good lately; bass – continue to be caught on a variety of baits, including plastics worked along the bottom; walleye – have been caught on minnows in the past week in 12 feet of water, mostly shorts; all other species – no reports.
WILSON: upper 70s, stained to murky, 1.5 feet high Outlook: Knothead’s Bait Shop reports: Walleye – have continued to be very good, look for them 14-18 feet or up in or around grass, trolling crankbaits or jigging night crawlers have been effective; Stripers – slow out on the west end on bucktails, not many reports; black bass – both largemouth and smallmouth continue to improve, more smallmouth have been found lately; white perch – good up in Hell Creek and you’ll find them in the deeply stained water; channel and blue catfish – fair to good.
EL DORADO: upper 70s/low 80s, mostly clear, stained on wind-blown points, 4.1 feet low. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks & Tourism reports: no major updates from week to week. Blue catfish - fair on fresh cut bait. Anglers are finding them on edges of river channels in the upper half of the lake. There is a 25 to 35-inch protective slot limit with daily creel limit of five per day with no more than two 35 inches and longer. Wipers – good near shallow, rocky points and rocky shorelines where the wind is blowing in. Jig and plastics and crank baits are effective. Be sure to properly ID your catch as there is there is a 21-inch minimum length limit and 2/day creel limit on wiper. White bass – fair and same as wipers. Walleye – fair to good on main lake points and flats in 6-9 feet. Jigs tipped with leeches or worms drifted on the flats or worked vertically near humps or ledges is producing fish. Trolling larger crankbaits on wind-blown shorelines or points is also getting some bites. The walleye length limit is 21-inches with a 2/day creel limit. White Perch – fair using worm on humps and ledges in 8 to 11 feet of water. White crappie – good catches reported this week in 7-11 feet of water near timber or brush using minnows and jigs. Channel catfish – fair along windy shorelines on shad sides. Attention Boaters: Use caution launching boats at the wildlife area boat ramps in the upper ends of the lake. The Jumping Bridge and Hackler boat ramps continue to suffer from low water. Larger boats with longer trailers requiring deeper water may have difficulty launching with current low water conditions. Also use caution launching at the Area 1 boat ramp within the state park.
