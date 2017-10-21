Fast and funny: Comedian/aspiring Olympian wins KC Marathon women’s title

She’s fast and she’s funny.
Brittany Charboneau, a former Blue Springs resident who now calls Denver home, was the overall women’s winner of Saturday morning’s Kansas City Marathon.
She’s also an aspiring comedian and actress. But the speed in which she conquered the marathon’s new course was no laughing matter: Charboneau finished in an official time of 2 hours, 51 minutes, 32 seconds, 19 seconds ahead of the women’s runner-up Xin Xin.
Luis Rivera posted the fastest overall time of the day with a 2:32:37 mark, just four seconds quicker than second-place finisher Derrick Hamel.
While running 26.2 miles is never easy, Charboneau, who also won the Colfax Marathon in Denver earlier this year, is especially proud of this win.
“It was mentally one of the hardest races I’ve ever done,” Charboneau said. “I’m so proud of myself for being able to push through it.”
The new course and a crisp, cool morning yielded quicker times than last year’s marathon, but one common challenge remained for the runners.
“The course is so tough with all of the hills,” Charboneau said. “But a win on any course is so amazing.”
Running is a co-passion alongside comedy.
“I call myself a funny-runner as my profession,” she said. “It doesn’t exist, but I’m making it exist because that’s what I love.”
Back home in Denver, she’s taking improv classes and participating in sketch comedy. She performs regularly and has done so for several years. She also enjoys acting on camera and hopes to get more involved in that in the years to come.
“It’s kind of a new adventure for me,” she said. “It’s something I started to get into over the past couple of years and loved it.”
She enjoys being able to balance her two passions and feels they are more connected than they appear.
“If I am working on something for comedy and I am stuck writing, I go out on a run and a lot of times those ideas come to me,” she said. “They really work hand-in-hand because they are both such a mentally challenging game even though they are seemingly so different.”
While Charboneau’s winning time on Saturday would be remarkable for just about anyone, it is especially so for her due to her long road to success.
At the age of 13, Charboneau began running for Moreland Ridge Middle School in Blue Springs, where she said she ran a “super-average” mile.
She then moved Colorado and continued to run track in high school but remained “a pretty average runner.”
After graduating from Mullen High in Colorado, she attended Colorado State but did not compete on the cross-country team — not initially, anyway.
In 2008, her junior year at Colorado State University, Charboneau walked on to the team and competed for the Rams until she graduated.
Her passion for running continued after college. Charboneau began to compete in marathons but still did not stand out as an elite runner.
Only recently, she hit her stride.
Her time of 2:52:50 in Denver was not only good enough to win that day, it also set a new women’s course record.
Her time this weekend in Kansas City established a new personal record. With all of her hard work beginning to pay off, Charboneau’s next goal is qualifying for the 2020 Olympic Marathon Trials.
To do so, she must run a 2:45 or faster. And while she fell short of that mark on Saturday, she got closer ... and still has two years left to reach her goal.
“Any progress is progress,” Charboneau said. “I’m so thrilled with it and just happy to keep pushing through it.”
Comments