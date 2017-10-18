Fishing report for Oct. 19

Missouri
BULL SHOALS: High 60s, clear, 1 foot low. Outlook: 125 Marina reports: Catfish good on cut bait using jug lines and trotlines; smallmouth and Kentucky bass excellent early on topwater baits off points, also on spinnerbaits 8 to 10 feet down while casting from slightly deeper water. Below the dam: Cotter Trout Dock reports: low generation; trout very good (particularly rainbows) on Panther Martins (with gold blades), 1/8 -ounce jigs (white, white/gray or orange/black), garlic-flavored yellow or pink PowerBait, or shrimp. Berry Bros. Guide Service reports: Marginally wadable water; Rim Shoals has been the hot spot; grasshopper season continues, also woolly buggers, Y2Ks prince nymphs, pheasant tails, midges, San Juan worms and sowbugs.
TANEYCOMO: 50s, clear, variable generation. Outlook: Lilleys’ Landing reports: Trout good on pink Power Worms, nightcrawlers, Gulp salmon eggs, Power Eggs and actual salmon eggs, also marabou jigs (black or black/olive); for fly fisherman, use No. 16 red zebra midges.
NORFORK: 72 degrees, stained, normal. Outlook: Bink’s Guide Service reports: Black bass, catfish, walleyes, bluegills and crappies good on 1/4 -ounce Bink’s spoons 27 to 28 feet down in Corps brush piles.
LONGVIEW: 68 degrees, 35-inch clarity, normal. Outlook: Longview Marina reports: Crappies good (and good-sized) 10 to 15 feet down on jigs or minnows lakewide; catfish good (a 7-pound channel was caught this week) fishing off the bottom with liver, nightcrawlers or minnows; bass good on soft plastics lakewide (particularly in Mouse Creek); all other species slow.
POMME DE TERRE: 68 degrees, varying clarity, normal. Outlook: Muskie Guide Service reports: Muskies spotty on bucktails or crankbaits in shallow water in back of coves; crappies fair (but small) on jigs or minnows 6 feet down over brush piles; black bass spotty.
LAKE OF THE OZARKS: Mid-60s, slightly off-color, 1 foot low. Outlook: Gier’s Bass Pro reports: Bass good on soft plastics, topwater baits and jigs 15 to 20 feet down over main-lake brush piles; crappies excellent (and good-sized) 4 to 6 feet down on minnows or jigs over brush piles and off condo docks; all other species slow.
REED AREA: 58 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Department of Conservation reports: Bluegills and redears fair on worms under a bobber; channel catfish fair on nightcrawlers and cut bait; black bass fair on soft plastics near cover; crappies good on tube jigs and minnows near brush piles and weed beds.
STOCKTON: 68 degrees, clear, 2 feet low. Outlook: Stockton Lake Guide Service reports: Crappies fair on jigs in 12 feet down in 30 feet of water off bluffs; walleyes fair to good on jigs and nightcrawlers on flats or off shallow points; white bass very good on Rooster Tails where fish are surfacing; black bass fair on spinnerbaits along chunk rock banks and in back of coves.
JACOMO: Low to mid-60s, slightly stained, normal. Outlook: Forty Woods Bait and Tackle reports: Largemouth bass good on soft plastics near cover; channel catfish good drifting shad in coves; bluegills fair to good on red worms and wax worms; crappies fair early on jigs or minnows around the marina docks; walleyes fair on extra-large minnows over humps; white bass good early on jigs or spoons in coves.
BLUE SPRINGS: Low to mid-60s, stained, normal. Outlook: Forty Woods Bait and Tackle reports: Largemouth bass fair on soft plastics near cover; hybrids good trolling crankbaits where shad are schooling, also fair on spoons around the blowhole; channel catfish fair on minnows off points; bluegills fair on red worms and wax worms; crappies good (but small) on small jigs and minnows over main lake brush, also fair around marina; all other species slow.
TABLE ROCK: 74 degrees, off-color, normal. Outlook: Guide Bill Babler reports: All species slow.
TRUMAN: 69 degrees, clarity varies, normal. Outlook: Guide Bob Bates reports: Crappies good on jigs over brush piles in 15 to 18 feet of water and on main-lake flats, also off main-lake bluffs in 18 to 20 feet of water; white bass and hybrids good on jigging spoons, Rooster Tails and Pop R’s over shallow humps, off windy points and in the back of creeks.
SMITHVILLE: 65 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Burton’s Bait and Tackle reports: Catfish excellent — channels on dip baits, liver and shad using rod and reel, also on goldfish, bluegills and cut bait using trotlines and limb lines, for flatheads and blues use skipjack and shad; white bass excellent on crankbaits, inline spinners, Road Runners and Rat-L-Traps off windy points; crappies good to excellent (and good-sized) on minnows in 10 to 17 feet of water over main-lake brush piles; all other species slow.
Kansas
SHAWNEE MISSION PARK: 76 degrees, murky. Outlook: Johnson County Park and Recreation District reports: Catfish fair on cut bait; black bass and wipers poor to fair on soft plastics; all other species slow. Trout stocking scheduled for Oct. 25.
KILL CREEK PARK: 73 degrees, murky. Outlook: Johnson County Park and Recreation District reports: Bass poor to fair on soft plastics; catfish fair on liver; all other species slow. Trout stocking scheduled for Oct. 25.
COFFEY COUNTY: 84 degrees at hot-water outlet, clear, 1 foot low. Outlook: Coffey County reports: All species slow. High winds have hampered access.
MELVERN: 66 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Melvern Lake Marina reports: White bass poor to fair on spoons and shallow-running crankbaits along shorelines and riprap, also fair in flooded timber near west end; channel catfish good on cut bait or minnows around the docks and good in deeper water on liver, shrimp or cut shad; blue catfish good on cut bait near the docks and on mud flats at northwest end of lake; black bass fair on crankbaits or 10-inch plastic worms along the shorelines and riprap.
CLINTON: 65 degrees, stained, 2 feet high. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks and Tourism reports: Catfish fair on dip baits, liver and nightcrawlers over bean holes; wipers and white bass good on jigging spoons and crankbaits off windy, rocky points or over roadbeds; all other species slow.
POMONA: 72 degrees, fairly clear, 2 feet high. Outlook: Lighthouse Bay Marina reports: Catfish very good on nightcrawlers and Sonny’s dip bait on rod and reel off the docks and on limb lines; crappies fair to good on jigs off the docks; all other species slow.
WILSON: Low to mid-60s, clear, 1 foot high. Outlook: Knotheads Baitshop reports: Stripers good on bucktails, spoons, slabs or live bait in shallow water along Lucas Park shoreline; catfish fair in Horseshoe Bend area on bluegills; smallmouth bass fair on Zoom Horny Toads or minnows in shallow water; walleyes fair on bucktails or spinnerbaits in 2 to 4 feet of water around weed beds; largemouth bass fair on variety of baits lakewide.
PERRY: 65 degrees, slightly stained, 2 feet high. Outlook: Don and Tom’s Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies excellent (but small) on jigs and minnows 10 to 12 feet down off Lake Perry Marina docks; black bass good off the Rock Creek Marina docks. Below the dam: White bass and saugers good on minnows under a bobber.
MILFORD: 65 degrees, stained, 1 foot high. Outlook: Guide Vic Oertle reports: All species slow.
HILLSDALE: 65 degrees, slightly stained, 1 foot high. Outlook: Jayhawk Marina reports: Crappies fair (but small) on jigs or minnows over brush piles and in timber; channel catfish and flatheads very good on variety of baits; walleyes good on nightcrawlers in 10 to 12 feet of water off points and on flats; all other species slow.
LA CYGNE: 70s, clear, normal. Outlook: Linn County Park reports: White bass good on minnows; catfish good on live bait; largemouth bass good on jigs; all other species slow.
GLEN ELDER: 66 degrees, clear, 1 foot low. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks & Tourism reports: Walleyes fair to good early and late on jigs or crankbaits, also baited jigs off main-lake points and shallow drop-offs; channel catfish fair to good over bean holes and drifting dip baits or shrimp over the flats between Granite Creek and the causeway, also on trotlines in creek arms; white bass and wipers good to excellent on variety of lures and methods; black bass good in shallow water on jig-and-pigs, Ned rigs, soft plastics and spinnerbaits.
TUTTLE CREEK: 68 degrees, muddy, 8 1/2 feet high. Outlook: Guide Vic Oertle reports: All species slow.
WYANDOTTE: 67 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Wyandotte Boat Rental reports: Catfish fair lakewide on nightcrawlers, minnows or liver; crappies good late on jigs and minnows; black bass good (but small) on a variety of baits; bluegills good on wax worms, meal worms and crickets, also fly fishing.
EL DORADO: 60s, fairly clear, 2 1/2 feet low. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks & Tourism reports: Crappies fair to good on jigs in 8 to 11 feet of water in timbered creek channels; blue catfish fair on cut bait near flooded creek channels; channel catfish good 8 to 14 feet down over bean holes; wipers and white bass good where fish are surfacing; all other species slow.
Bruce Janssen, Special to The Star
