Fishing report for May 4

FISHING
Missouri
BULL SHOALS: Low 70s, dingy, 20 feet high. Outlook: 125 Marina reports: Black bass good on various topwater lures near bluffs and in tree lines; catfish very good on jug lines and limb lines with cut bait. Below the dam: Cotter Trout Dock reports: Watch for changes in generation patterns; spillway releases possible; trout fair to good on shrimp, PowerBait, Rogues and Thomas Buoyant copper Colorado spoons. Berry Bros. Guide Service reports: Little if any wadable water.
TANEYCOMO: 40s, murky, steady generation. Outlook: Lilleys’ Landing reports: Access limited; trout good on nightcrawlers and pink Power Worms; water too high for normal wade fishing.
NORFORK: 61 degrees, varying clarity, 23 feet high. Outlook: Bink’s Guide Service reports: Black bass very good on creature baits near shorelines; walleyes good on creature baits 26 feet down at the old brush line.
LONGVIEW: 60 degrees, murky, 3 feet high. Outlook: Longview Marina reports: Crappies fair to good (but small) on tube jigs and minnows; catfish good in Mouse Creek on liver or worms; bluegills fair on worms; bass fair to good on spinnerbaits, crankbaits and soft plastics.
POMME DE TERRE: 64 degrees, muddy, 22 feet high. Outlook: Muskie Guide Service reports: All species slow.
LAKE OF THE OZARKS: Low 60s, murky, 1 foot high. Outlook: Gier’s Bass Pro reports: Heavy releases; floating debris is hazard to navigation; few fishing reports.
REED AREA: 50 degrees, muddy, 1/2 foot high. Outlook: Department of Conservation reports: Crappies slow on tube jigs and minnows near brush piles and weed beds; bluegills and redears fair on worms under a bobber; black bass fair on plastic worms and jig-and-pigs near brush; channel catfish fair on worms in creek channels; trout slow on PowerBaits and jigs at Coot Lake.
STOCKTON: 57 degrees, varying clarity, 9 1/2 feet high. Outlook: Department of Conservation reports: Catfish good on nightcrawlers; black bass fair on flipping jigs and plastic worms; walleyes fair while trolling crankbaits or worm harnesses in the main lake.
JACOMO: Low 60s, very stained, above normal. Outlook: Forty Woods Bait and Tackle reports: Largemouth bass good early and late on jerk baits or chatter baits near shores with cover; white bass fair early around Sailboat Cove area on silver or pearl jigs or trolling shad body crankbaits; channel catfish good to very good early and late on nightcrawlers and cut bait off points and in coves; walleyes poor to fair slow-trolling harnessed worms off points; flathead catfish improving at night on extra-large shiners, goldfish and sunfish off points and on flats; all other species poor.
BLUE SPRINGS: High 50s, stained, normal. Outlook: Forty Woods Bait and Tackle reports: Largemouth bass fair evenings on subsurface lures and jerk baits on banks with cover; hybrids poor to fair trolling crankbaits around bridge; catfish good on nightcrawlers in coves and off points; bluegills poor to fair on wax worms and crickets; all other species poor.
TABLE ROCK: Low 60s, murky, 15 feet high. Outlook: Guide Bill Babler reports: Spillway releases ongoing; limited lake access; no fishing reports.
TRUMAN: Low 60s, varying clarity, 16 feet high. Outlook: Guide Bob Bates reports: Crappies fair to good on Swarm Bandit jigs or minnows in 20 feet of water at midlake; white bass good on 1/2 -ounce and 3/4 -ounce spoons or minnows.
SMITHVILLE: 59 degrees, varying clarity, 1 foot high. Outlook: Burton’s Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies fair to good (some with good size) late in the day on jigs and minnows in 2 to 5 feet of water midlake; catfish good on cut bait, dip bait and nightcrawlers in creeks; white bass fair on inline spinners, Road Runners, small Rat-L-Traps and crankbaits; black bass fair; walleyes slow.
Kansas
SHAWNEE MISSION PARK: 63 degrees, murky. Outlook: Johnson County Park and Recreation District reports: Crappies and panfish good on spoons; catfish fair early and late on live bait; bass fair on various artificial baits; all other species slow.
KILL CREEK PARK: 62 degrees, murky. Outlook: Johnson County Park and Recreation District reports: Trout fair on PowerBait; bass fair on soft plastics and spinnerbaits; crappies fair early and late; catfish fair early and late on live bait.
COFFEY COUNTY: 81 degrees at hot-water outlet, murky, 1 foot high. Outlook: Coffey County reports: Smallmouth bass excellent; white bass, wipers and catfish good.
MELVERN: 61 degrees, slightly stained, 3 feet high. Outlook: Melvern Lake Marina reports: Crappies slow on minnows off the docks but better 15 feet down over brush piles lakewide; smallmouth bass and white bass good on shallow-running crankbaits and jigs; largemouth bass fair on shallow-running crankbaits; channel catfish good to very good on nightcrawlers and cut bait; blue catfish good to very good on cut bait (particularly on northwest mud flats).
CLINTON: 59 degrees, stained, 3 feet high. Outlook: Clinton Marina reports: Crappies good on jigs in 12 to 14 feet of water.
POMONA: 60 degrees, stained, 5 feet high. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks & Tourism reports: Crappies fair to good on jigs and minnows lakewide; catfish good on nightcrawlers, dip baits and cut bait; all other species slow.
WILSON: 55 degrees, varying clarity, 1 1/2 feet high. Outlook: Guide Dale Hines reports: Stripers good on bucktail jigs; walleyes fair on nightcrawlers and leeches; white perch fair on jigs and worms; all other species slow.
PERRY: 58 degrees, murky, 3 feet high. Outlook: Don and Tom’s Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies good on jigs and minnows under bobbers at varying depths; catfish very good on nightcrawlers under a bobber in upper end. Below the dam: Crappies and catfish good.
MILFORD: 54 degrees, stained, 3 1/2 feet high. Outlook: Guide Vic Oertle reports: Catfish good on cut bait and nightcrawlers; black bass and crappies fair to good in backs of coves; white bass and wipers fair to good in coves and along the dam.
HILLSDALE: 61 degrees, muddy, 3 feet high. Outlook: Jayhawk Marina reports: Crappies fair on minnows off the docks and in shallows; catfish good on various baits in coves; bass good on crankbaits lakewide; walleyes good on nightcrawlers and crankbaits lakewide.
LA CYGNE: 60s, clear, normal. Outlook: Linn County Park reports: High water has limited access; all species slow.
GLEN ELDER: High 50s, clear, normal. Outlook: Wayne’s Sporting Goods reports: Walleyes fair trolling with nightcrawlers and jigs, Hot ’N Tots and Flicker Shads on flats; smallmouth bass good on soft plastics and spinnerbaits in rocky areas; white bass fair on slab spoons; catfish fair on cut bait near causeway.
TUTTLE CREEK: 58 degrees, murky, 6 feet high. Outlook: Guide Vic Oertle reports: All species slow.
WYANDOTTE: 60 degrees, fairly clear, normal. Outlook: Wyandotte Boat Rental reports: Catfish very good on nightcrawlers and liver in creek; black bass good on a variety of baits.
EL DORADO: 60s, clear, 1 foot high. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks & Tourism reports: Wipers fair on crankbaits off windy points and rocky shorelines; crappies good on jigs and minnows 8 to 11 feet down; blue catfish very good (some with good size) on cut shad in upper end and between Boulder Bluff and Sailboat Cove; channel catfish fair to good on nightcrawlers and cut bait in creeks and off windy points; white bass fair off windy points and in creeks; walleyes spotty on worm harnesses and jigs and worms.
Comments